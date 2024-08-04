The New Orleans Pelicans are gearing up for another season under head coach Willie Green's stewardship. Now going to his fourth year in charge, the Detroit Mercy alum is facing some new challenges, with some more welcomed than others. Fitting in Dejounte Murray around Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram is a good problem. The challenge of addressing some critical areas that could make or break their success is more of a headache.

It's always easier to replace a coach than a roster is a cliché that will always hold true. Now, this is not a suggestion Green will start the season in the same hemisphere as the proverbial hot seat. It is a suggestion that someone will have to take the fall should the Pelicans fail to win an NBA Playoffs game over the next 12 months. That's why there are three bad habits Green's Pelicans must kick before the next postseason.

Habit 1: Pelicans pleading with All-Stars about shots

Brandon Ingram took 1017 shots last season. Only 242 were 3-pointers, good for 142nd-most in the NBA. Nikola Jokic and DeMar DeRozan were the only other players with more than 1000 field goal attempts and fewer than 250 from beyond the arc. One is a seven-foot-tall three-time MVP with a championship ring. The other's mid-range game had to be patient just to find another winning playing opportunity in the league.

Williamson will remain in the closing lineup regardless of any 3-point shot volume. Utilizing the 10-foot pull-up when defenses sag off to build a wall around the restricted area. Passing invites turnovers and missed shots. Williamson's only two options with better Effective Field Goal and True Shooting percentages are Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III.

The Simple Solution: Alright, this has two answers. First, trade Ingram for a starting center who can stretch the floor. This would mitigate Williamson's lack of a 3-point threat and remove Ingram's 15-18 foot stubbornness. New Orleans seems to be running in back with the core five of Williamson, Ingram, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones plus Murray though.

Green has to encourage Williamson to keep attacking, know when to pull up, and hope the refs do not forget what a foul looks like. If not, pay the fine now made affordable through a contract extension and get their attention.

There has to be some tough love toward the team too. The time for easing into things is over. Green has to be willing to yank Ingram should the one-time All-Star insist on the same shot diet next season. Ingram's reactions were questioned the last time that happened, though. The Pelicans would be under immense pressure should the same situation play out once again.

Habit 2: Putting players in positions to fail

Jordan Hawkins was enjoying a historic first 60 Days In before Green reduced the rookie's minutes. Things have been mostly downhill from there, including a 0-5 Summer League session. Hawkins had more turnovers than made shots in Las Vegas, but it is not entirely his fault. The NCAA Champion is not a point guard. The former UConn star is a movement shooter who must improve on defense, not ball-handling, to get more playing time.

It's tough to judge Hawkins on what could be when he is constantly in no-win situations. Just look at this play. Green is seen near mid-court trying to direct traffic, but Hawkins barely makes it over the halfway line. However, Herb Jones and Brandon Ingram were on the floor as well and the Pelicans needed a bucket. Jonas Valancuinas and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl were available to set a screen as Coby White was hounding Hawkins up the court.

Ingram was running off of a Valanciunas screen at the elbow. Both were practically facing away from the play. The Pelicans were missing a few players but Green has to accept some blame for a February home loss against a lottery team. Putting players in a position to succeed is the biggest part of the job.

The Simple Solution: Let the All-Stars figure it out but give everyone help, especially the rookies. A screen should have been sent regardless of who had the ball. Put Hawkins and Yves Missi in realistic roles. Make things simple for everyone, but demand the All-Stars take control of the action. Hawkins had the ball with just over five minutes left.

Someone else should have been demanding the ball to start the possession not standing around at the other end of the court. Demand leadership so others can properly develop.

Habit 3: Hope and pray late-game offense

The Pelicans were horrendous in the fourth quarter with a net rating of -12.1 in clutch moments. New Orleans was near the bottom in every close game category and 0-22 when trailing entering the final 12 minutes. It's a bit ironic considering Green's first iconic moment came in a fourth-quarter NBA Play-In Tournament comeback win.

James Borrego was brought in to jumpstart the offense. Green has to give the support staff more leeway with Williamson late in the game. The Point Zion Experiment needs the stress tests. Green gets the final say of course but sometimes it is easier to make a correction after taking a step back. Williamson did so last season.

The Simple Solution: Murray was brought in to close out games as the lead guard. Get Murray, Ingram, and Williamson in some pick-and-roll actions with CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III waiting on the wings. Run James Borrego's set instead of resorting to an isolation-heavy offense. Substitute Herb Jones in for McCollum and Murphy III for defense and let the championship core figure out how to close clutch games without the training wheels. Green can learn through improvisation as the season plays out.