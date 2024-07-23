The highs of winning and the consequences of losing in Las Vegas can vary wildly. One person's jackpot is just another's spare change. Players vying for roster spots and training camp considerations during NBA Summer League action are no different.

An experienced lottery pick and a rookie second-rounder will be judged differently even when posting identical stat sheets. Jordan Hawkins learned that lesson the hard way while being humbled as the New Orleans Pelicans suffered through a winless summer.

The Pelicans let Hawkins jumpstart the offense in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He finished with a respectable on first glance 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Unfortunately, it 21 shots to get there including 2-8 from three-point range. The four turnovers were acceptable all things considered. The problem is things only got worse from here and the team's overall energy suffered.

It showed up by way of eight turnovers by Hawkins and the Orlando Magic took advantage in a come-from-behind Game 2 victory. Pelicans acting head coach Aaron Miles even faced questions about that lack of conviction in the postgame press conference. Hawkins has been hearing about not being a dependable ballhandler for months. Fixing that flaw was supposed to be a focus this summer.

Hawkins knew the responsibilities well before departing New Orleans.

“I was definitely going to try to take more of a playmaking role this year and try to get guys more involved,” Hawkins admitted. “Trying to initiate the offense. Trying to be more assertive on the defensive end. I'm going to shoot the ball. I don't care if I miss it or make it. That's never going to deter my confidence…(Summer League) was about becoming a more complete player. I know the jump shot is there.”

If it is there, it's not consistent enough to bet the house on. Game 3 versus the San Antonio Spurs was more background noise and not much else. Hawkins had two made shots on eight attempts, no successful three-pointers (0-4), three turnovers, and one assist. The Memphis Grizzlies got a break in Game 4 despite Jake LaRavia leaving early with an injury. Hawkins was 4-13 with three turnovers against one of the most talented, NBA-ready squads assembled.

Hawkins had a frustrating summer and ended things on a sour note, finishing with three points (0-3 FG, 3-4 FT) and a block across 11 minutes before leaving with an ankle injury in Game 5 (vs. Denver Nuggets). A source tells ClutchPoints that the ankle tweak left Hawkins more “scared” than “injured” once the x-rays returned negative. There will be some soreness around a slightly swollen ankle but the real bruises are to the ego going by his body language over the last two weeks.

Hawkins also took a fall at the end of Game 3 and stormed off the court before anyone else. There was no stopping between the loss and the locker room even with Pelicans' coaches and executives lingering near the basket. Hawkins will have to keep his head, and confidence, up to have any chance at changing his current form. The game log from Las Vegas does not look good.

Game 1: 18 points, 3 assists, 4 turnovers 6-21 FGA, 2-8 3PA

18 points, 3 assists, 4 turnovers Game 2: 24 points, 3 assists, 1 steal, 8 turnovers 6-18 FGA, 2-6 3PA

24 points, 3 assists, 1 steal, 8 turnovers Game 3: 7 points, 1 assist, 3 steals, 3 turnovers 2-8 FGA, 0-4 3PA

7 points, 1 assist, 3 steals, 3 turnovers Game 4: 13 points, 3 assists, 3 turnovers 4-13 FGA, 2-7 3PA

13 points, 3 assists, 3 turnovers Game 5: 3 points, 1 turnover 0-3 FGA, 0-0 3PA [Left with Injury]

3 points, 1 turnover Totals: 65 points, 10 assists, 4 steals, 19 turnovers 18-63 FGA (28.5%), 6-25 3PA (25%)



Pelicans hoping Jordan Hawkins heeds advice

It was a hit-and-miss rookie season for Hawkins in New Orleans. The 22-year-old was making history over the first two months of the regular season. The sharpshooting NCAA Champion out of UConn was a crucial part of the rotation until the defensive scouting report got out. Willie Green gave Hawkins less leeway as the schedule played out and the rookie was all but absent during the postseason.

Heeding advice from those in his corner will be huge at this career juncture. In his rookie season, he averaged 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game, including a career-high 34 points against the Dallas Mavericks. EVP Swin Cash is just one former champion with UConn roots Hawkins can look to for guidance.

He has got to “keep shooting” per coach Aaron Miles. Hawkins left for Las Vegas with big dreams of a breakout summer but is headed home mostly empty-handed instead. There are no guarantees going forward. Training camp will be a battle regarding the reserve guard rotations. Jose Alvarado, Antonio Reeves, and Hawkins will have to split the few available minutes not played by Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, and Dejounte Murray.

The Pelicans saw a lot of promise in Hawkins. The 14th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft now has to find a quick redemption to get a wayward career back on track. The opportunity to sign a second contract with an eight-figure ($10 million+) average annual value depends on it.