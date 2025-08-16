The Houston Astros entered their weekend series at 68-53. Joe Espada's team has lived near the top of the American League West all season. For the last few months, the Astros have led the division. However, Josh Hader's injury has revealed Houston's need for depth at certain positions. Luckily for the team, players like Brice Matthews, Miguel Ullola, and Alimber Santa are waiting.

The Astros have done a great job with their farm system since their dynasty began in 2017. Pitchers like Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown are its biggest success stories. However, Jeremy Peña might be the one that leads the next era of baseball in Houston. Major League Baseball's roster expansion gives Espada a chance to see if there are any other gems in the prospect pool.

Matthews has already been to the major leagues this season. He was one of many players that Espada used to try and solve his problem at second base. Because of Kyle Tucker's exit, Houston tried to put Jose Altuve in the outfield. The move did not help Altuve much at all, unfortunately. That hole and injuries are the two things that could derail an otherwise promising season.

All of the prospects that the Astros call up at this point would serve in smaller roles. However, that doesn't mean that they can't be useful down the stretch of the season. Houston's top priority is winning their division and securing the playoff berth that comes with it. Espada has shown that he is committed to playing the best players, no matter where they come from or who they are.

Ullola, Santa, and Matthews all fill holes in Espada's strategy. If they get the call, each of them can provide their own boost to the Astros' roster as the regular season draws to a close.

Matthews bolsters the Astros' infield

When Matthews was in the major leagues, he held his own. Espada and the Astros were excited to welcome him to the big leagues when he first received a call-up. Even if Altuve is able to come back into the infield, having a capable backup behind him is a luxury. All it takes is one freak play for the former World Series champion to leave a game and leave a hole behind him.

Matthews' numbers were less than serviceable during his first stint in Houston. Slashing .143/.211/.400 leaves a lot of room for improvement. Luckily for Espada, the infielder's sample size is far too small to make any rash decisions. He played in just 11 games before going back down to the minor leagues. Calling him back up might be the only way to see what he is really made of.

Down the stretch of the regular season, it is not uncommon for veterans to get more days off. Especially in Houston, teams want their older players to be at their full strength when the postseason begins. If nothing else, Matthews gives Espada another body to throw onto the field in lieu of Altuve. If that is all he ends up giving the Astros, it will have been worth calling him up.

Ullola is a versatile answer to Houston's pitching problems

Ullola is the Astros' top pitching prospect. There were already conversations about him joining Houston's roster in a bullpen role. Given the current situation Espada's bullpen finds itself in, it might be time to pull that trigger. Ullola's minor league numbers have proven that he is ready to take the next step. All he needs is a chance to pitch for the Astros and prove himself.

Bryan Abreu stepped into Hader's spot in Houston. However, that threw a wrench into the rest of the bullpen. Now, Espada needs to find one more setup pitcher who can hold his relief staff over until Hader comes back. Luckily for him, Ullola is a perfect fit for that role. A smaller set of responsibilities allows him to get to the majors without dealing with lofty expectations.

The Astros are in the middle of an intriguing season. Their veteran players don't think that Houston's dynasty is over. If this season's success is any indication, they are right. Even though the AL is loaded, Espada's team has what it takes to match up with the top contenders. If Yordan Alvarez comes back at full strength to Houston's lineup, the rest of the league needs to watch out.

Calling up the right prospects can greatly affect a team's momentum. Fortunately for Espada, his decision is an easy one. Both Matthews and Ullola have what it takes to contribute in a real way.