The 2023 NHL Draft is one week away, and there is a lot of intrigue around this class. This class is considered one of the deepest in recent memory with talent up and down the board. This year, one of my personal favorite prospects is Brandon Wheat Kings center Nate Danielson.

Danielson went top 10 in our first NHL Mock Draft and our second NHL Mock Draft. And, spoiler alert, Danielson will also go high in our third and final 2023 mock that will release soon.

The Wheat Kings star is the type of center you can trust in any situation on the ice. You need him on the power play? You need him to kill penalties? Need him to help maintain a lead late in the game? He can do it all.

However, there are some concerns. While he certainly has a high floor, some around the NHL wonder how high the ceiling for Danielson is. Especially since Danielson is one of the older players in this draft.

With the draft approaching, why don't we play matchmaker a little bit? Here are three teams that would best fit Nate Danielson in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Vancouver Canucks hold the 11th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. And they could go a lot of different directions with that pick. However, if Danielson is there, this is a no-brainer move for Patrik Allvin.

The Canucks lack centers near the top of their prospect pool. Aatu Raty can play center, but he is likely headed for a move to the wing in the future. Outside of him, though, they have no other natural centers among their top prospects.

Danielson immediately gives them a potential top-six center to build around. He won't need to move to the wing to play in the NHL. And for a team that refuses to rebuild, his high floor is certainly something the Canucks will covet.

The Red Wings don't necessarily need centers as much as other teams. What they need, outside of a right-shot defenseman, is skill and goal-scoring. And Danielson brings with him a scoring touch.

The Wheat Kings star scored 33 goals this past season in the Western Hockey League. The year before, he scored 23 goals in 53 games for the Wheat Kings in his first full season with the team.

What's impressive about Danielson's ability to score is his shot selection. He doesn't take many shots per game. In fact, he averaged a little over 3.5 shots per game this past season. And he still scored 30+ goals.

The Red Wings have a top-line center in Dylan Larkin. However, with Andrew Copp set to move to the wing at some point, Danielson could slot in as a gifted offensive option on the second line.

If you've read either of my first two NHL Mock Drafts, you probably knew this was coming. Danielson went to the Flyers in both mocks, once with the fifth pick and once with the seventh pick.

And there is one major reason why I love Danielson's fit with the Flyers so much. That reason is Philadelphia head coach John Tortorella. Danielson is exactly the type of player Tortorella covets.

Danielson is an incredibly gifted offensive player, but he doesn't sacrifice the defensive aspect of his game. The Wheat Kings star possesses a complete two-way game. And that's why he's among the top prospects in the NHL Draft this year.

Tortorella would absolutely love Danielson if the Flyers picked him. The fit is just too perfect to ignore, and I don't think anyone should be shocked if Philadelphia pulls the trigger on draft night.