The Minnesota Wild have been through plenty of struggles in recent years, with no playoff series wins since 2015. However, one thing they've done very well is building for the future while remaining competitive in the present.

Currently, the Wild are a solidly competitive team with superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov leading the way. Surprisingly for a consistent playoff team, though, they've also built up a really strong prospect pool on par with some teams that have been near the bottom of the league for years. Now that youngsters such as Matthew Boldy have taken the step to the NHL, the Wild are beginning to see the fruits of their strong drafting.

Of course, there are still several good prospects in the pipeline waiting to make their full-time jump to the NHL. Without further ado, here are three Wild prospects to watch as NHL training camp approaches.

3. Brock Faber, D

Minnesota is known as the State of Hockey, and perhaps no player better embodies that than Faber. The 20-year-old blue-liner is originally from Maple Grove, Minnesota, he played college hockey at the University of Minnesota and now, after arriving from the Los Angeles Kings in the Kevin Fail trade, plays for the Wild at the professional level.

Over the past three years, Faber has blossomed into a leader and captain for the Golden Gophers. In that time, he has recorded seven goals and 53 points in 97 games, helping Minnesota reach the Frozen Four in each of the last two years. He also won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award in each of the last two seasons as well.

Faber has made his debut with the Wild, appearing in two regular-season games and all six playoff games last season, but is still looking for his first NHL point. That's OK, though, as Faber is very much a defensively-minded player. He is projected to start this season with the Wild, and eventually, he could become the face of their blue line.

2. Jesper Wallstedt, G

Since drafting Wallstedt in 2021, the Wild have viewed him as the future between the pipes. The 20-year-old Swede was widely seen as the best goalie in his draft, but Minnesota was able to nab him at No. 20 overall behind Canadian Sebastian Costa, who went to the Detroit Lions at No. 15.

Wallstedt came over to North America last year to play with the Iowa Wild, Minnesota's AHL affiliate. He immediately proved he belongs, posting a 2.68 goals against average and .908 save percentage with an 18-15-5 record. His overseas stats are even better, as with Luleå HF of the Swedish Hockey League in 2021-22, he had a 1.98 goals against average and .918 save percentage with a 12-10-0 record.

Wallstedt is entering the second year of his ELC and should see his first NHL action this season. He may not unseat Filip Gustavsson or Marc-Andre Fleury for a spot in the regular tandem this season, but eventually, he will be a huge part of Minnesota's future in net.

1. Marco Rossi, C

The No. 9 overall pick in 2020, Rossi has actually spent a fair amount of time in the NHL. With just one assist in 21 games, though, he's still looking to find his footing at the top level. While he hasn't had the best start to his NHL career, Rossi still has plenty of time to grow and his talent is undeniable.

Since joining the Iowa Wild, the 19-year-old from Austria has been on a tear with 34 goals and 104 points in 116 games across two seasons. His stats with the OHL's Ottawa 67's are also something to behold, with 39 goals and 120 points in 56 games in 2019-20.

Rossi is still under contract with Minnesota for two more seasons, and the Wild are counting on him to make a big jump this season. If he can, as he has shown in the minor leagues, the Wild may have another quality scorer on their hands.