The Los Angeles Dodgers have hit a bit of a skid in recent weeks, but still hold the NL West lead. Since July 4, they are 10-17 and have lost seven games in the standings to the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers' bullpen has been crushed by injuries, which is a similar story to last regular season. But ESPN's Alden Gonzalez says that Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates, and Michael Kopech could all be returning before September.

“Kopech, nursing a right knee injury, has been throwing bullpen sessions and is expected to be activated once he's eligible to come off the 60-day injured list in late August,” Gonzalez reported. “Left-hander Scott, dealing with elbow inflammation, has also been throwing off a mound and doesn't seem far off, either. Yates' situation, though, is a little hazier. The 38-year-old right-hander had been dealing with lower back pain for a couple weeks before landing on the IL at the start of August. There is no timetable for his return, though it seems possible that he, too, can be back before the end of the month.”

The Dodgers signed Scott and Yates this past offseason to bolster their bullpen. Kopech came over from the Chicago White Sox in a MLB trade deadline deal in 2024. With all three of those pitchers at the backend of their bullpen, they will be difficult to beat in the postseason.

While the Dodgers have been without these three pitchers, their bullpen has struggled. Justin Wrobleski has helped them by pitching well in bulk appearances, but that can't last forever. With Dustin May gone at the trade deadline, they need the pitching depth to repeat as World Series champions. Scott was dominant for the San Diego Padres last postseason and should bring that to the Dodgers this October.