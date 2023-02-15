It is down to five schools now for 5-star prospect Naasir Cunningham. The Overtime Elite forward only has the Duke Blue Devils, UCLA Bruins, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Memphis Tigers, and the Kansas Jayhawks to choose for where he will play in college, according to Charlie Parent of ZagsBlog.

“Naas Cunningham, the No. 3 overall recruit in the class of 2024, has cut his list to five schools: Duke, UCLA, Rutgers, Memphis, and Kansas. The 6-foot-7 forward is the highest ranked recruit to play for the Overtime Elite League and one of the first to follow the league’s “scholarship” program, which allows him to retain college eligibility.”

Naasir Cunningham is part of the 2024 recruiting class in which he is ranked No. 3 overall.

Duke has always been a big attraction for top-notch prospects, especially during the time of Mike Krzyzewski, and landing Cunningham would be among the most notable wins on the recruitment front for Coach K’s successor, Jon Scheyer. According to 247 Sports, the Blue Devils only have one 2024 commit so far in 4-star small forward Darren Harris.

The Bruins, on the other hand, are still searching for their first commit for 2024, and they are hoping that Naasir Cunningham will be part of the group they will welcome to their roster a year from now.

Apart from the schools mentioned above, Naasir Cunningham also got offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, Kentucky Wildcats, TCU Horned Frogs, St. John’s Red Storm, Seton Hall Pirates, and DePaul Blue Demons among others.