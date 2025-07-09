Memphis Tigers basketball coach Penny Hardaway has kept it a family affair after appointing his godson, Darrell Brown Jr., as director of player development. It's the latest move made by Hardaway in his staff after promoting Jermaine Johnson from director of analytics to assistant coach.

Like Hardaway, Brown is a legend in Memphis, starring at Germantown High School and finishing as its all-time leading scorer. Before joining the Tigers, he served as director of player development for the Bradley Braves.

Aside from shoring up his staff, the 53-year-old Hardaway is also keen on injecting the roster with more talent. The NBA legend admitted that they still have to fill a specific spot.

“The roster is done, at this point,” said the Tigers coach in a report from the Memphis Commercial Appeal's Jason Munz. “We’ve got to get big. So, we’re still looking for someone else as well.”

Munz noted that Memphis has already signed 13 players, leaving the squad with only two open scholarships to offer.

“Only two Tigers—Aaron Bradshaw and Simon Majok—are taller than 6-8. Majok, a native of South Sudan who has spent the past three years playing professionally in Serbia, signed with Memphis on June 30. Majok has not yet reported to campus, and Hardaway does not have an expected arrival date,” wrote Munz.

Hardaway, a four-time NBA All-Star, isn't new to recruiting quality players. Detroit Pistons' Jalen Duren, New Orleans Pelicans' Lester Quinones, Boston Celtics' Josh Minott, and free agents Precious Achiuwa, Emoni Bates, and James Wiseman are just some of the well-known talent he coached at Memphis.

Hardaway steered the Tigers to an impressive 29-6 record last season, including a conference-leading 16-2 in the AAC. They earned a fifth seed in the NCAA Tournament but were upset by Colorado State, 78-70, in the first round.

Finding a reliable big man would definitely help Memphis bounce back from the tough exit. Hardaway is also not backing away from any challenge in the upcoming season, including non-conference games against Baylor, Vanderbilt, UNLV, and Louisville, among others.