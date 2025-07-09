Chris Paul is a future Hall of Famer and will go down as one of the best point guards of all time. Paul earned the nickname CP3 early on in New Orleans as he was drafted fourth overall to the Hornets in 2005. Paul attended Wake Forest University from 2002 to 2005, where he was part of the Demon Deacons, earning their first-ever No. 1 overall ranking.

CP3 is entering year 20 in the NBA. He has earned many accolades but has never won a championship. Entering what could be his final season in the league, he will have one last shot at a title. Paul should make his decision regarding free agency soon.

Paul recently worked out with his alma mater, Wake Forest, a few days ago.

Worth the listen 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ymHQNWS56Z — Wake Forest Men's Basketball (@WakeMBB) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chris Paul dished out advice to the players, and it was worth a listen.

“One thing I'll say, the voices I heard the whole time was the coaches,” Paul said. “Y'all know this world now. Transfers, guys coming in from here and there. When y'all go out there and hoop aint nobody gunna give a damn about none of that. Somehow, someway, ya'll gotta find your voice. For the guys that have been here, upperclassmen and whatnot, these opportunities go away real quick.”

During the workout, nobody emerged as the sole leader on the team. He only heard the coaches talking. Paul's message was about the fact that it does not matter if you are new or have been with the team for three years, leaders must lead. The players need to be able to coach each other up in order to be successful.

The only two seniors Wake Forest contains are Mecki Mason and Nate Calmese, who are both transfers. Tre'Von Spillers is a graduate student who is returning to the team as a starter. Those three need to be looked at as leaders on this young squad.