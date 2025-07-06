Few rookies will begin the 2025-2026 season under more scrutiny than the Utah Jazz's Ace Bailey. While critics have been harsh on Bailey throughout the draft process, Rutgers head basketball coach Steve Pikiell still believes in his former pupil's elite potential.

Pikiell only coached Bailey for one year, but believes he has the “highest ceiling” of anybody in the 2025 draft class. The Rutgers coach believes the media were far too harsh on Bailey's weaknesses than they were in praising his strengths when analyzing him ahead of the draft.

“Of all the guys in the draft, he's the one who I think has maybe the highest ceiling,” Pikiell told The Athletic. “He's a talented guy, and I think some of the stuff that was said about him before the draft was unwarranted. They spent 90 percent of the time talking about the three percent of the things he can't do, and not enough about the 97 percent of the things he can do.”

Pikiell's praise for Bailey is not surprising, but noteworthy considering he also coached the No. 2 overall pick, Dylan Harper. However, with fans and analysts attacking Bailey's demeanor, Pikiell felt compelled to defend one of his former players more than the other.

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell praises Ace Bailey's work ethic

Ace Bailey stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the fifth pick by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

Pikiell complimented Bailey's work ethic and believes Bailey will grow into his frame to become a long, athletic point guard.

“His work ethic is superb. He can make plays for other people. He can get into the lane and make plays. I think in time, he has a chance to play the point guard position. I think he's still growing physically. And I know that I'm biased, but I think he is going to be really good.”

Bailey led Rutgers with 17.6 points per game in 2024-2025. He added 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in 30 outings. Bailey ended the year as a third-team All-Big 10 guard and a member of the Big 10 All-Freshman team.

While nobody doubts his potential as a scorer, many are skeptical about Bailey's playmaking ability and his slender physique. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound Bailey often receives comparisons to Kevin Durant, Brandon Ingram and Rashard Lewis due to his frame.

