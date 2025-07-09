Baylor has landed plenty of talented recruits under Scott Drew, but few have arrived with as much buzz as Tounde Yessoufou. The five-star freshman is already drawing comparisons to some of the best young players in the NBA, and his head coach is not shy about saying so.

Drew recently joined The Gary Parrish Show to talk about his new roster and spent part of the conversation praising Yessoufou’s unique skill set. He did not hold back when describing just how special he believes his newest star can become.

“Tounde is somebody that has gotten a lot of comparisons to Anthony Edwards from the standpoint physically, very strong, very athletic,” Drew said. “Won the McDonald’s Slam Dunk Contest.”

Those words set a high bar for a 19-year-old freshman who has yet to play a college game, but Yessoufou has already proven he thrives under big expectations. Before arriving in Waco, he became a sensation in California high school basketball, putting up huge scoring numbers while showcasing a rare mix of strength and quickness.

Yessoufou’s journey to Baylor has been anything but ordinary. He grew up in Benin before moving to the United States, where he quickly developed into an elite prospect. His combination of size and skill made him nearly impossible to guard. He stands at six feet five and weighs about 210 pounds, giving him the physical tools to impact games at both ends of the floor.

Drew believes that versatility will be the key to unlocking Yessoufou’s potential. In high school, he dominated as a scorer and rebounder, but coaches also raved about his defensive instincts and willingness to share the ball. Those qualities remind Drew of Edwards, who has emerged as a force for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Somebody that really values the defensive end. He can be an all-conference defender year one and that’s really rare for freshmen, because, one, to know the importance of it, two, to have the physical ability because, as you know, 18-year-olds aren’t as strong as 22 or 23-year-olds. That really, with the athleticism, separates him,” Drew said. “Offensively, he’s the state of California’s all-time leading high-school scorer so you know he can get buckets.”

While Edwards and Yessoufou have traveled different paths, the comparison makes sense when you watch how each moves. Both attack the rim with power and finish through contact. Both play with confidence that can change the energy of an entire arena.

Recent years have seen players like Davion Mitchell, Jared Butler, and Jeremy Sochan go from Baylor to the pros. Drew thinks Yessoufou has the drive to follow that same path if he continues to put in the work.

“Really, the ability to be a two-way player and want to be a two-way player gives him a chance to be another one-and-done,” said Drew.

Expectations are never easy for a freshman to carry, but Yessoufou seems prepared to handle the spotlight. The chance to play for a program with a winning culture was part of why he chose Baylor in the first place. He wanted a challenge and the chance to prove himself against the nation’s best.

Time will tell how high he can climb, but the excitement around Yessoufou is real. When Scott Drew compares you to an NBA star, people pay attention. For Baylor, the hope is that this five-star freshman will be the next great player to leave his mark on Waco.