Incoming BYU Cougars freshman AJ Dybantsa led Team USA Basketball to championship glory in the 2025 U19 FIBA World Cup.

In 19 minutes of action, Dybantsa finished with a stat line of 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, and a steal. He shot 4-of-11 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

His performance proved to be pivotal as the U.S. blew out Germany 109-76 in the final to secure the trophy. Dybantsa averaged 14.3 points per game throughout the tournament as he went on to earn MVP honors, per Jeff Goodman.

Six players scored in double-digits on Team USA's behalf in the blowout win, including Dybantsa. Morez Johnson Jr. led the team in scoring with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting overall. Koa Peat came next with 12 points and nine rebounds, Mikel Brown Jr. had 12 points and four assists, Jordan Smith Jr. put up 10 points, while Tyran Stokes provided 10 points and seven rebounds.

What lies ahead for AJ Dybantsa, BYU

AJ Dybantsa proved himself on the international stage, propelling the U.S. as world champions at the U19 level. This will surely excite BYU Cougars fans when he arrives this year for the 2025-26 campaign.

Dybantsa has been active internationally while representing Team USA, having participated in the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship and the 2024 U17 FIBA World Cup. He was solid in these tournaments as well, showing he is the real deal as he begins college.

As the top prospect of the 2025 recruiting class, Dybantsa will look to make a huge impact on the BYU Cougars squad. He stands out as their highest-ranked recruit in program history.

The Cougars are coming off a strong 26-10 record in the 2024-25 season, having gone 14-6 in Big 12 Play. They reached the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament after beating No. 11 VCU and No. 13 Wisconsin in the first two rounds. However, their season came to an end after losing 113-88 to No. 7 Alabama.