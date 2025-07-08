NBA All-Star weekend is once again set to feature an HBCU basketball game, as North Carolina A&T and Hampton have been announced as the latest teams to participate in the showcase. The teams were announced on Tuesday morning via a statement and the game will be the first edition in the showcase to feature HBCU teams that are not in an HBCU athletic conference.

CAA Commissioner Joe D'Antonio expressed his excitement in the CAA being able to partner with the NBA for the game.

“The CAA is excited to partner with the NBA in showcasing the Hampton and North Carolina A&T men's basketball programs in a conference matchup set to take place in the NBA HBCU Classic. The NBA has been a consistent supporter in bringing elevated exposure to HBCUs. The ability to work with the world's premier organization for basketball is an incredible opportunity that aligns with the core values of the Conference and its membership in maintaining the importance of being ‘United in Excellence'. We are eager to see two of our institutions shine at NBA All-Star 2026 in February.”

North Carolina A&T Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III and Hampton University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Anthony D. Henderson, Sr. both also expressed excitement for their respective basketball programs being involved in the event.

“North Carolina A&T State University looks forward to taking our wonderful college basketball rivalry with Hampton University, steeped with rich history of both historically black institutions, and showcase it to the world at the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic during NBA All-Star 2026 in Los Angeles,” said Hilton. “Both schools have produced quality student-athletes from Al Attles to Rick Mahorn and have shaped American history with such prominent figures as the A&T Four and Booker T. Washington. Therefore, it will be an honor to share this international stage with Hampton University. The NBA and the CAA have provided us with a wonderful opportunity, and Coach Ross and our student-athletes will be sure to bring Aggie Pride to LA.”

“We are incredibly honored and excited for Hampton Men's Basketball to participate in the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic during NBA All-Star 2026 in Los Angeles,” said Anthony D. Henderson, Sr. “This is not only a tremendous opportunity for two historic institutions to showcase the talent, tradition, and excellence of our student-athletes on a national stage, but also a celebration of the rich legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Thank you to the NBA and the CAA for this unbelievable opportunity as we look forward to bringing Pirate pride to the West Coast and providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes.”

Last year's classic featured the historic rivalry between Morehouse and Tuskegee, with Tuskegee ultimately prevailing 68-55. Now, North Ca