After being hired in April, Charlie Ward has been hard at work building out his roster and coaching staff for his debut season with the Florida A&M Rattlers. He already added former Florida State assistant Jarrod Lazarus to his staff last month. Now, he's adding even more experienced FBS assistants to his staff in hopes of reviving the winning culture of Rattler basketball.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Ward has brought on Rob Lewis and Sebastian Aguilar to his team. Aguilar will serve as FAMU's new director of basketball operations. From 2023 to 2025, he was a graduate assistant at FSU, where he managed travel logistics, advanced statistics, and coordinated the annual Leonard Hamilton Basketball Camp. Prior to his time at FSU, Aguilar was a student manager at St. John's from 2021 to 2023, working with NBA players Julian Champagnie and David Jones.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sebastian Aguilar as our new director of basketball operations,” Ward said in a statement. “Sebastian brings exceptional organizational skills, a strong basketball IQ, and a dedication to excellence that will be vital to our program’s daily operations and long-term success. We look forward to the energy and insight he will bring to our team.”

Meanwhile, Lewis will take on the role of assistant coach for FAMU. Previously, he served as East Carolina’s director of player development and was a graduate assistant for former Florida State basketball coach Leonard Hamilton from 2022 to 2024. Lewis also played a key role in the development of Washington Wizards rookie and former Seminole Jamir Watkins.

Ward also spoke highly of his hire of Lewis, saying, “We are excited to welcome Rob Lewis to our coaching staff. Rob brings a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of the game, and a passion for developing players both on and off the court. His leadership and energy will be a tremendous asset to our program.”