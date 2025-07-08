The Michigan basketball team got better on Tuesday as the Wolverines landed a very intriguing prospect from overseas. Center Marcus Moller currently stands at 7'3″, and he is coming to the United States to play for head coach Dusty May and Michigan. May has done an outstanding job in the recruiting world since coming to Ann Arbor, and this is his latest gem. Moller is a member of the 2026 recruiting class, so he will not be on the team this upcoming season.

“NEWS: Michigan has landed a commitment from 7-foot-3 center Marcus Moller, source told @Rivals,” Joe Tipton said in a post. “The big man from Denmark will be joining the Wolverines in the 2026 class.”

Since becoming the head coach of the Michigan basketball team, Dusty May has been known for his terrific transfer portal classes. The Wolverines were one of the worst teams in the country the season before May took over, but he immediately flipped the script because of his ability to build a talented roster in the portal. This offseason, he did the same thing. Michigan has one of the best transfer portal classes in the country. Recruiting the portal is crucial, but recruiting the high school level is still important too. May is doing a good job with both.

The future is looking bright for Michigan with May at the helm. Last season, the Wolverines were one of the best teams in the Big Ten, and they ended up winning the NCAA Tournament. Michigan had a solid run in the NCAA Tournament as well as it made it to the Sweet 16, but Auburn eliminated the Wolverines.

Michigan brought in another impressive transfer portal class this offseason, and its future recruiting classes are looking good as well. Last season wasn't a fluke. Dusty May is consistently bringing top talent to Ann Arbor, and he is building this program for sustained success.