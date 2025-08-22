The San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first of three games on Friday night. Star centerfielder Jackson Merrill will once again not be in the lineup for the Padres.

Mike Shildt says Jackson Merrill's left ankle strain is beginning to make tangible improvement. No firm IL decision yet. But the Padres have been content to play a man short for now, in the hopes they'll get Merrill back in the coming days. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) August 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Merrill has had an up-and-down sophomore season with the Friars. After being one of the top rookies last season, Merrill has battled injuries and various slumps and has never had a moment in 2025 where he felt he was playing consistent baseball. On the season, the centerfielder is batting .261 with nine home runs, 51 RBIs, and has an OPS of .729.

The last time he played was Sunday against the Dodgers, but he was removed from the game early with a bone bruise in his ankle.

Merrill did not play in the series against the San Francisco Giants, but has also not been placed on the IL. He is set to miss his 5th straight game, and it is a big one against the Dodgers. It is unclear if he is available off the bench.

The Padres are one game back of the Dodgers. A series win would put them in a good position, and if they were to somehow sweep the Dodgers, then they would have sole possession of first place in the NL West by two games.

San Diego's recent trade deadline splash has allowed them to take their time with Merrill. They have the depth to get by without Merrill for the time being and not risk a prolonged injury. Ramon Laureano has emerged as a star for the Padres and is playing centerfield in Merrill's absence. Gavin Sheets is getting time in left field and is hitting the ball well, coming off a recent two-homer game against the Giants.

For Friday night's game, Sheets is playing left and batting 6th. Lareano is right behind him, batting 7th in the lineup. The Friars take on former Padre Blake Snell.