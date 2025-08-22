For the past two years, Michigan football players have had big distractions to deal with because of the NCAA’s sign-stealing investigation. Whether you like Michigan or not, the players weren’t involved in anything, and it’s unfortunate that they have to deal with it. On Friday, the Wolverines received their punishment from the NCAA, and it sounds like the team is handling it well.

One thing that head coach Sherrone Moore has done during his time with Michigan is help create an outstanding culture. It sounds like that has helped the team throughout this process.

“Kids are resilient,” Michigan linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary said, according to an article from 247Sports. “They didn't bat an eyelash. They didn't flinch. I think — and this is just me personally speaking — once they knew that this year they could go and chase every dream that they had, our guys were good. They were ready to rock and roll and go practice.”

There was some chatter about Michigan potentially receiving a postseason ban, and while it never seemed very likely, it was still on the back of player’s minds. Now they know that their goal of winning a national championship is in reach.

“I think [players] always prepare for the worst, but you couldn't tell from our players,” Jean-Mary added. “And when we had a chance to tell them exactly what it was, like I said, they didn't flinch. Once they knew everything that could be on the table for them was still going to be on the table for them this season, they were ready to rock and roll.”

The Michigan football team is appealing the NCAA’s decision, but no matter what, the Wolverines will not face a postseason ban, and they won’t have any wins vacated. Michigan won the 2023 national championship, and now the team is hunting for another.