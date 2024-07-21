Ric Flair hasn't been on AEW television since all the way back in March, when he played a small part in Sting's final match at Full Gear.

Now to some fans, this is probably new, as out of sight out of mind, but there is a section of wrestling fans who are excited to see the “Nature Boy” off of television for a variety of different reasons, while another even smaller group actually misses seeing the 12-time world champion weekly, whether due to nostalgia or the variance of what could happen whenever he steps in the ring with a microphone in hand.

One party who clearly falls into the final category is Booker T, Flair's fellow WWE Hall of Famer who, on his Hall of Fame podcast, endorsed giving a more defined role to the “Natch” moving forward, be that as a manager or an on-screen authority.

“You don't think [there's] a role for Ric Flair on the show? You don't see like, GM or anything like that? Maybe Tony should relegate that job to someone else… I mean, there is a part for Ric Flair to play on AEW. What is that part that Ric Flair cam play? My thing is this. I'm sure there's a lot of young talent around that could benefit from Ric Flair. But the thing is, do the young talent in AEW look to Ric Flair to want advice from? I really feel like those guys are so so far past the way of Ric Flair and the way he went out and operated from in ring perspective, as well as out of ring perspective. Because just say for instance, the promos aren't the same, we're not yelling and screaming like Ric Flair would do back in the day or whatnot,” Booker T explained via 411 Mania.

“But I just feel like, from an ambassador standpoint, there's definitely a role for Ric Flair to play. I mean, being able to go out and you know, bring in more eyes. I'm sure people are going to know who Ric Flair is. And look here, dissing anybody on that show. I don't even want anybody to think that, or quote that from me, or anything like that, that I'm looking down on anybody on that show. But, you could agree to disagree with me on this, I think Ric Flair's name is bigger than everybody on that show. So I think there's some value for Ric Flair to be on that show. I don't know what. And there's another caveat, as far as I don't know how much money they were paying Ric Flair. I know at one point they said that Woooo! Energy pretty much paid for Ric Flair's appearances on AEW. I don't know how that worked.”

It's true, according to Tony Khan, Woooo! Energy actually paid for Flair's fee and gave the promotion additional money to showcase their products on weekly television. While it seems like that endorsement may have run its course, as the drink hasn't been featured on television in weeks, who knows, maybe Booker T will have his wish, and the “Nature Boy” could be back in one role or another, potentially as a manager for some young heel in need of some national exposure.

Ric Flair had an unusual idea for the end of Sting's final match in AEW

Speaking of Ric Flair's final appearance in AEW, “The Man” stopped by Busted Open Radio to discuss his involvement with Sting's grand finale, noting that he had a very different idea for the match's finish.



“I gave them a finish to that match. They looked at me like I had seven different things… I don't think Tony (Khan) knew that I was on blood thinners. I've been doing all that shit for all these years. I've had that blood clot since 2012. Tony, if he asked me once, he asked me ten times, ‘Do not cut yourself,'” Ric Flair told Busted Open Radio via Fightful.

“What I wanted to do. I wanted those guys to have the same match, but at the end, instead of leaving my laying there like that, just keep me on the outside the whole time. At the end, as Sting is standing there and those guys are gone, I jump on Sting, boom, boom, boom, he does one big move to me, puts the scorpion (death lock) on me, and we go out the way we started 31 years ago. It would have blown the roof off the joint and it would have made me a heel so I had somewhere to go. It's hard to get the people to get mad at me now. I haven't heard back from them since. ‘Ric that's a great idea. We'll call you later on.'”

For one reason or another, Flair has been trying to get back in the ring for years now despite having nearly died during what he promoted as his “final match.” If Flair's goal really is to die in the ring, TK is probably right on the money to tell him, “Don't call me, I'll call you,” as avoiding such a tragic situation has to be priority number one, especially with contract negotiations still going strong with Warner Brothers Discovery.