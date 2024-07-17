After watching WWE try to poach some of his under-contract wrestlers in the past, with Swerve Strickland noting that he was asked about his contract status while working for AEW, Tony Khan has an unofficial policy that he doesn't comment on signing wrestlers who are still under contract with another promotion.

But what happens when said wrestler, like, say, the “Highlight of the Night,” Ricochet, officially hits the open market, where he could sign anywhere he likes or just check off indie dates as the new hottest hired-gun performer in the world today?

Well, Khan officially becomes open for business, and in a recent interview with Comicbook.com, he fully fleshed out his appreciation for the former WWE Speed Champion while going into the granular detail of his runs in NJPW and his program with the current International Champion, Will Ospreay.

“I'm a huge fan of Ricochet. I think he's a great, great wrestler,” Tony Khan told Comicbook.com. “He's been involved in matches against some of the top stars in AEW. He also has a great history in New Japan Pro Wrestling, as he's been a champion there and a top star. We have great collaboration there, and I love the history of New Japan, and I think he's a big part of it. During a great era when a lot of our top stars were wrestling there, he was a big part of it. I have a lot of admiration and respect for Ricochet and think he's one of the top athletes and one of the most exciting stars in all of wrestling.”

Asked specifically about Ricochet's matches with Ospreay, Khan, a noted fan of wrestling history, called their program “phenomenal” and hinted that their rivalry and chemistry is a major selling point heading into the future.

“Oh wow, just phenomenal. Phenomenal matches. Phenomenal one-on-one matches. Ricochet was phenomenal in New Japan Pro Wrestling as a single star and as a tag team star. One of his greatest rivals was Will Ospreay, and they had tremendous, tremendous matches. They have a lot of chemistry and friendship outside of the ring, too.”

Will Ricochet, who used that moniker before he landed in WWE, eventually land in AEW? Yes, while nothing is set in stone just yet, his move to the promotion feels about as guaranteed as any free agent in recent memory for about a million different reasons. If TK believes in Ricochet's ability to test his mettle against Ospreay, well, fans might just get to see some of the all-time greatest high-flying matches of all time.

Ricochet isn't the only ex-WWE guy Tony Khan commented on

While Ricochet landing in AEW feels like a borderline forgone conclusion at this point, he isn't the only ex-WWE guy on the open market who Khan has been asked about heading into All In season, with the CEO also being asked to address the rumors surrounding Shane McMahon and Mercedes Mone.

Is AEW about to employ a McMahon? Only time will tell but as Khan told Maggie & Perloff, he certainly has an appreciation for the former WWE employee and is open to having conversations with Shane-O-Mac at some point in the future.

“Shane McMahon is somebody that I've never met, but he has a lot of experience in wrestling and a lot friends in AEW. I have never really had any conversations with him or talked to him ever,” Tony Khan told Maggie & Perloff via Fightful. “I know he ran into Mercedes Mone after Forbidden Door, which is a cool coincidence. I have never met him. I'd be open to talking to him, and he's welcome to stop by at any time. I know that's an interesting rumor. There have been all kinds of interesting people in wrestling to come into AEW and walk through that Forbidden Door. This might be, if it ever happens, one of the more shocking ones. Even though I've never talked to him, he seems like a really nice guy.”

Should McMahon come into AEW? Yes. Whether he's tasked with leading a faction in a sort of high-profile mixture of American Top Team and the Trust Buster or simply as Mone's new manager, his ability to generate heat as the former heir to the WWE Universe could create the sort of nuclear heat that could garner serious headlines for the promotion not just in wrestling circles but among mainstream news sources too. If AEW wants to retake attention heading into All In, especially with their media rights deals still up in the air, bringing in a McMahon certainly feels like a way to achieve that goal and maybe more.