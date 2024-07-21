It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Orioles-Rangers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Orioles-Rangers.

The Texas Rangers are just about out of time. While the Houston Astros have surged in the standings and have overtaken the Seattle Mariners for the American League West lead, the Rangers remain stuck. The Baltimore Orioles have thrashed them twice in the first series after the All-Star break. The Ranger organization hosted the All-Star Game, so it's not as though anyone had to move at all for this home weekend series against Baltimore. The Rangers had a chance to hit the reset button and sleep in their own beds for a full week. It hasn't helped. Baltimore was slumping just before the break, getting shut down by Chicago Cubs pitching and looking anemic in its final week of games before the midsummer classic, but after the All-Star Game, it's the O's who have found a revival while the Rangers continue to look flat at the plate and can't bang out runs the way they did a year ago when they stormed to their first World Series title.

The Rangers now take the field on Sunday afternoon knowing that they have to win in order to avoid a sweep. With the Astros and Mariners playing each other, Texas knows that a win means it is guaranteed to gain a game on one of the two teams in front of the Rangers in the West, but the Rangers have to get on a 14-6 stretch of 20 games if they want to begin to make this division race a three-team competition. Time is running out, and the MLB trade deadline is coming closer. If the Rangers fall flat in the next 10 days, they might have to sell or at least stand pat. If they don't win a bunch of games in the coming week, it will be hard to justify being a buyer in 2024.

Orioles-Rangers Projected Starters

Dean Kremer vs. Andrew Heaney

Dean Kremer (4-5) has a 4.38 ERA. He isn't performing at an elite level, and no one will confuse him with the elite arms at the front of the Baltimore rotation. What the O's really need from Kremer, win or lose, is more length. He didn't get out of the fifth inning in his last start before the All-Star break. He is averaging under six full innings per road start in 2024. Baltimore needs more games in which Kremer can pitch six complete innings and reduce strain on the bullpen.

Last Start: Sunday, July 14 versus the New York Yankees: 4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 6 starts, 33 IP, 19 H, 11 R, 3 HR, 10 BB, 35 K

Andrew Heaney (3-10) has a 3.79 ERA. That's really remarkable. Some pitchers — a good example being James Paxton of the Los Angeles Dodgers — have a higher ERA than Heaney and own a very favorable win-loss record. Paxton is 7-2 despite a 4.38 ERA. Heaney is giving up roughly six-tenths of a run less than Paxton, and yet is seven decisions below .500 whereas Paxton is five games above .500 in his nine decisions this season. That tells the story of the Rangers' scuffling offense. They simply can't help Heaney or the other members of their staff.

Last Start: Friday, July 12 versus the Houston Astros: 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 5 K

2024 Home Splits: 7 starts, 39 2/3 IP, 32 H, 20 R, 6 HR, 11 BB, 40 K

Here are the Orioles-Rangers MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Rangers Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -118

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles are refreshed out of the break, and they're a much, much better team than Texas. That's all you need to know.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

If you read us often enough, you might know that we hate picking teams in position to sweep series, simply because it's hard and the laws of averages generally even out. Texas avoided an Oriole sweep a few weeks ago. It will do so again.

Final Orioles-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The O's are better, but we don't like picking sweeps in most cases. We'll pass on this one.

Final Orioles-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5