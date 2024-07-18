When the Dynamite 250 opening match between Will Ospreay and MJF passed the 30, then the 40, then the 50, and ultimately the 55-minute mark, AEW fans the world over knew they were in for a special finish, but what would it be?

Would Tony Khan book another draw, setting the two men up for a rematch at Wembley Stadium for All In next month sans any time restrictions, following in the footsteps of Kenny Omega-Bryan Danielson or “Hangman” Adam Page-Bryan Danielson? Or would something interesting happen at the end of the bout, with either man securing the win seconds after the time limit had expired or a last-second victory that forged the storyline further into the future?

Well, as it turns out, the result was the latter, and with mere seconds left before the time limit expired, MJF took out the ref, punched Ospreay in the face with his Dynamite Diamond Ring, and was able to get Bryce Remsberg back on the call just in time to count the 1-2-3 with two seconds left on the Tron.

Now, to some, this booking decision made little sense, as the formerly bulletproof Ospreay has now taken two losses in the last month with the title on the line no less, but when you really think about it, Tony Khan actually put on an absolute masterclass in how to make a big moment into the future, namely at Wembley Stadium next month.

You see, Ospreay is undoubtedly a fantastic fighting champion, putting on some of the best matches AEW has ever put on television or on Pay-Per-View, but unlike in New Japan, the “Billy Goat” is a babyface and the biggest moments a babyface can land is winning the big one at an important show, as opposed to simply successfully defending his strap in a major match. With Ospreay now chasing MJF and his International Championship, having to fight just to get a rematch, let alone actually get the job done at the show, everyone's favorite five-star wrestler will have to be put through his paces like Cody Rhodes and Wardlow before him, with the ultimate intention being to get him further over with the crowd, as if that is even possible.

Should Ospreay get his rematch, he will be able to follow up one of AEW's all-time great television matches with another sweltering bout at the PPV, where, in front of his friends, family, and fellow countrymen, he could secure the definitive pin, have his music blasted through his country's most famous stadium, and get to stand victorious as the new Intercontinental Champion.

Is TK taking a page out of Vince McMahon's book to give Ospreay his “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith Jr. moment in the very same venue some 32 years later? If so, it's safe to say this match, too, could be a contender for Match of the Year, much like Brett Hart's effort against his brother-in-law before either Ospreay or MJF was born.

MJF warned Will Ospreay about his lack of killer instinct

Did Will Ospreay lose his match to MJF because he didn't hit his Tiger Driver 91, the move he has personally banned because of how dangerous it can be? Debateable, the match was still anyone's game when the “Billy Goat” put his opponent down, and technically, MJF only secured the win by cheating.

Still, if Ospreay was paying attention before the match, he should have seen this coming, as MJF pretty well laid out his plans before the match in a video on social media.

“Oh, Willy boy, I've been on this stairmaster for two hours. I'm locked the f**k in. What have you been doing, huh? Greeting that grandma of yours? Being a doting husband? Watching that little kid? Worrying about what the fans think about you? Apologizing on Twitter? You're a joke. You're a f**king joke. Let me explain something to you. I ain't got nothing but bills to pay. I got a GTS Porsche I gotta pay off. I got a multi-million dollar mansion I gotta pay off. I'm not gonna be paying that off with a little simple fan reaction. No, no, no, no, no. I'm gonna be paying that off with your head on a f**king stick,” MJF shared on social media via 411 Mania.

“But I gotta be honest with you. I don't have a problem with you personally. I really don't. I don't want there to be a misconception here. Matter of fact, I think you are bar none one of the… f**k that… you are the most gifted athlete this sport has ever seen. You're a freak of nature. But you know what your problem is, Will? You know what you lack? A killer instinct. You hit that Tiger Driver '91 on Bryan Danielson and you looked like you were about to cry yourself to sleep. ‘Oh, I hurt him.' You were up against Swerve Strickland for the World Championship, MY title, which should still be around my waist..and you hesitate. You hesitated to hit that Tiger Driver '91. And what happened to you, bruv? You hestitate with me? You're screwed. You're screwed.

“I know you would die for them. I know you would. You're making all the same mistakes I did. But what happens when I kill for me? All that s**t, all those tears, you think I cried over Daniel Garcia? Right now, he is laid up in bed in Buffalo. And his mother is crying over the fact that her son has lost all feeling and function in his arms. You know what that does to me? That don't make me want to cry. That makes me want to smile. I saved him the same suffering fate that you are about to go through because Will, once I beat you this Wednesday, all those fans that you kill yourself for… all those fans that you think love you? You're gonna realize they're all just sl**s with a wandering eye. They're gonna move on to the next toy. They're gonna realize that you are a malfunctioning toy, and they're gonna move on. Just like they moved on from me, Will. And you know what? Once you have that realization, once that lightbulb goes off, once you realize that you don't have what it takes to take my spot. That is when, my friend, you can thank me later.”

Assuming Ospreay does end up getting his rematch with MJF at All In, will he have to hit the Tiger Driver 91 to secure the win? On paper that is an idea, but frankly, if the goal of giving MJF the International Championship was to give Ospreay his babyface win at Wembley Stadium, having him turn heel in the process feels sort of antithetical to that goal, no? Especially considering Ospreay is incapable of being a heel in England? No, the goal really should be that Ospreay doesn't need the Tiger Driver to win, which can still be a compelling angle that AEW should pursue next month.