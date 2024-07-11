When news broke that not only was Ricochet's contract set to expire with WWE but that he was likely leaving RAW and his partner, Sam Irvin, behind for AEW, it drew all sorts of different reactions from fans across the professional wrestling world.

Some celebrated the news, as reuniting Ricochet with his indie rival, Will Ospreay, creates an absolute cornucopia of dream matches with the duo working against or even with each other, while others openly wondered how WWE could fumble the bag so hard, considering the “Highlight of the Night” is not only one of the best wrestlers in the world today but a guaranteed star in AEW.

Discussing the news of Ricochet leaving for flippier pastures on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T noted that he doesn't think fans have seen the best the “First in Flight” has to offer, as his stock could rise even further in AEW or another promotion.

“That's what the polls [on the podcast] say right now. As for Ricochet, it seems to be leading towards AEW. And the thing is, I can see that, man. I can see that, or Japan. He'd definitely be a big hit in Japan, or TNA, he'll be a hit wherever he goes. I don't think Ricochet's going to have to worry about having a job or anything like that. I don't think he's gonna be missing out on any money, opportunities, or anything like that,” Booker T explained via 411 Mania.

“Will his stock continue to shine in professional wrestling? I think so. Just because Ricochet's a h*ll of a talent. When Ricochet was picked up, he was I think the most highly touted indie wrestler at that point in time. And as far as a guy that can go out there in the middle of that ring and perform and do things that no man has seen before. Truly, seriously.”

Interesting stuff, right? But wait, it gets even better, as Booker has plenty more to say about the hottest free agent on the market right now and how he could prove once more why he's one of the very best wrestlers in the business today.

Booker T believes Ricochet will get majorly over in AEW

Discussing Ricochet's options in free agency further now that he's officially a free agent from WWE, Booker T noted that the former WWE Speed Champion was never allowed to showcase the full extent of his in-ring abilities on RAW but should be able to remind fans why he's so darn good without the promotion's restrictive format.

“His in-ring prowess, I don't really think we got a chance to really see it in WWE. We saw what he could do, but we didn't see matches that he pulled off on those indie circuits. You know what I mean? In those certain matches with certain guys were just all out speed extraordinaire, but add about 15 or 20 more minutes to him, maybe 20 more kick outs,” Booker noted.

“But this dude, when he was in Lucha Underground, wearing the mask, I was always high on Ricochet. I was always high on this dude, just because his in-ring performances, I don't think you could say enough about him. He is truly that good. So I don't think Ricochet is gonna have to worry about finding a job anywhere.”

Asked by his co-host, Brad Gilmore, if Ricochet maybe never got where he wanted to be because of his in-ring style, Booker agreed, noting that performers like Finn Balor had to adjust to WWE and get more into character work, whereas Ricochet just remained a premier high-flyer.

“I think so. I think you might be right. I mean, I look at a guy like Finn Balor. Finn Balor adjusted a little bit better. But I think being a part of that Judgment Day helped Finn Balor as well, finally find himself,” Booker noted. “Finally realize man, ‘I need to slow down and try to find more character,' more than anything. Because we think about Finn Balor and that Demon character. We thought that Demon character was going to be something that could have just carried him through the rest of his career. He didn't have to do anything but just put the paint on. But he realized I think it's going to take more than just the paint to get over in WWE.”

Say what you will about what Ricochet was offered in WWE, as his storylines were as random as they were short-lived, it's clear he's going to get even more opportunities to shine in AEW, as not only will he have a featured storyline at all times, but he will also get to work the sort of Dave Meltzer special matches that will help to define his legacy well into the future.