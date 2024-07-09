While Rhea Ripley hasn't been on weekly WWE television in almost three months, suffering an arm injury at the hand of Liv Morgan that required surgery, that hasn't stopped plenty of performers from around the professional wrestling world from stepping up on her spot, from the current RAW Women's Championship to the new Ms. Money in the Bank, Tiffany Stratton.

And yet, the potential challengers for Ripley's spot as the top female wrestler in the world don't just include members of the WWE Universe but also performers who work for other companies too, including Serena Deeb, one of the top female technical wrestlers in the world and a current member of the AEW roster.

Discussing her relationship with Ripley and her desire to get in the ring with the “Eradicator” at some point in the future, Deeb put over her former friend on Gabby AF, noting that a match together would be an absolute dream.

“Anything is possible. It’s a cool place for the business to be at because for so long, it wasn’t like that, and it was very rigid, the very rigid lines of, ‘No, you can’t cross that,’ and now the lines are blurred. You mentioned Jordynne [Grace], I thought her match at that NXT pay-per-view was really good. I really respect her. She’s honestly somebody, yeah, I would love to get in there with Jordynne at some point. But I would say definitely number one is Rhea Ripley. When we were at the Performance Center together, we just had a really cool bond. I felt really close with her. I think of all the coaches, myself and Scotty 2 Hotty, we were kind of her people. I always had her back, I always tried to pep her up and encourage her,” Serena Deeb told Gabby AF via 411 Mania.

“I know, and I’m not saying, ‘Oh, I knew,’ but I knew. I was like, this girl’s a star. Once she gets that right thing, forget about it, she’s gonna rise so fast, which she has. I actually saw her at Double or Nothing. I saw her, I couldn’t believe it when I saw her. I was completely shocked. We embraced each other, I gave her the biggest hug, and we seriously did not let go for like ten minutes. We were just standing there with our arms around each other. I cried multiple times. I told her, ‘I’m so proud of you, I knew it. You’ve persevered through so much.’ I love watching her. I think she’s the biggest star in women’s wrestling. I think her in-ring work is incredible, on top of all her character work. She’s number one. I told her that. In my personal opinion, she’s just operating at a level that, there’s a lot of great women, but she’s up here in my opinion. When I saw her, I was like, ‘I want to wrestle you so bad.’ I think for both of us, it’s a dream match, for sure.”

After spending 2017-20 as a member of the WWE Universe, Deeb has been working in AEW since September of 2020, wrestling up and down the card between an extended absence due to seizures. While the chances of the duo working a match together any time soon feel rather unlikely, who knows; in this current professional wrestling landscape, stranger things have happened.

Tiffany Stratton has her signs on Rhea Ripley too

Speaking of wrestlers that want to take a crack at Rhea Ripley, Ms. Money in the Bank, Tiffany Stratton, recently stopped by the WrestleBinge podcast and named off some of performers she would love to mix it up with in the squared circle.

“I want to face Rhea Ripley. Rhea Ripley is my, I would say, my number two. When she comes back and when she’s healthy, and Liv Morgan,” Tiffany Stratton explained via WrestleZone. “I feel like, you know, do your own thing, do you, boo. But if I were on RAW, I would definitely be challenging for that title right now.”

Broadening out her dream matches a little further outside of the traditional Money in the Bank contract stipulations, this time on the Babyface podcast, Stratton named off a few more WWE Superstars she would love to wrestle at some point in the future, including a few familiar faces from SmackDown that she gets to work with weekly.

“Some of my dream matches… I would love to have a match against Charlotte Flair when she comes back,” Stratton noted. “I would love to have a rematch against Bianca. I think Bianca is amazing in the ring. Unfortunately, I didn’t get her this time, but I think a rematch is definitely in my future, and I’d love to wrestle Jade. Obviously, she’s kind of like the blueprint of what a WWE superstar is. She’s beautiful, she’s strong. I feel like we would match up very well in the ring.”

With the Women's Money in the Bank contract currently having a perfect 100 percent success rate on cash-in attempts, it's safe to say Stratton will almost certainly be a champion in the not-too-distant future on either RAW or SmackDown. Who she should cash in on and what future matches that could produce, however, will define the women's division heading into the future.