Ethan Page has been a member of the WWE Universe for about a month and a half, officially making his debut for the promotion on May 28th in a surprising attack on NXT Champion Trick Williams.

Since that fateful day at the end of May, Page has wrested in three matches, lost his first title match against Williams, and has produced segments for the promotion that have largely drawn a mixed reaction from fans around the internet, with some calling him an untapped star finally afforded a chance to shine while others criticized his booking and ability, with Dave Meltzer call his match with Trick Willie at Battleground “just fine.”

And yet, mere days before NXT Heatwave, fans aren't talking about Page's presentation, his chances to become an NXT Champion, or even his new theme song, but instead his past association with AEW, as, in an appearance on Talk'n Shop with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, “All Ego” made a statement about how different it is to be in the WWE system versus everywhere he's wrestled before, as he's finally in a system where the infrastructure is in place for him to succeed.

“Pretty crazy. I went from somewhere that was so chaotic and unorganized to a place that, I mean, I’m still learning because I’m still so new here, but this is a machine, and it’s incredible. It feels good to not feel like I have to do everything myself. To have people that want to see me succeed is kind of mind-blowing,” Ethan Page explained via Fightful.

“I’m seventeen years in, I still feel like — I don’t want to say the word green, but like, I’ve essentially had to do everything myself. I pretty much taught myself how to wrestle, and now I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s geniuses here all day that I can be like, ‘Does this suck? Okay, well tell me how to do it better,' and they will.”

See what I mean? The pro-WWE crowd ran with these comments as a way to trash Tony Khan's promotion while others simply shrugged off Page's comments as nothing more than an angry former employee looking to put his new promotion over at the expense of his last, with the date of the release, immediately after a very good episode of Dynamite, a point of note, too.

Now, for the hardcore fans on either end of the spectrum, their opinions will probably never change, but when it comes right down to it, Page's comments do hold some truth to them, as in AEW, wrestlers are far more free to pitch their own ideas, with some being rejected if they aren't what TK is interested in. NXT, by contrast, almost exclusively presents their wrestlers with storylines in order to push their careers along with bowling bumpers to keep them from falling into the gutter. Maybe TK simply didn't like any of Page's ideas, or maybe he simply didn't pitch any good enough to justify TV time, but in the end, if Page wanted to be helped along the way, he landed in the right place, which, in the end, is all that really matters.

Ethan Page explains how his NXT signing came together

Elsewhere in his conversation with Gallows and Anderson, “All Ego” reveals the exact origin of his WWE experience, which, surprisingly enough, came via a seemingly random phone call that got the ball rolling between indie wrestling dates.

“I ended up being able to leave, thank you for that. After that, I got a random phone call on a layover and I was like, ‘This is not real.’ They’re like, ‘Yes it is, here’s the offer, does that sound good?’ I was like, ‘Yes’ and they hung up,” Ethan Page told Fightful.

“Then someone else called me right after and they’re like, ‘Did you just speak to so and so?’ Yes. ‘Okay, we’re gonna need this, this, this, this, this, this and then we’ll have everything sent over to you.’ I was like, wait a second, that was a real phone call that just happened? It was me flying home from Winnipeg to go work for Sami Callihan in Dayton, Ohio. I had to like, fly to Detroit and then pick up my car and drive three hours, and I was dreading it. Then I went to do a show and I gotta keep it secret and I got to see all of the boys again before I took off, a bunch of the IMPACT guys were there that I got to see. It was cold and out of nowhere, crazy.”

When Page was initially released from AEW, fans assumed that he would bounce around the indies in order to improve his stock before taking another major swap at a top promotion from a position of power. Instead, Page almost immediately landed in NXT and is now part of a system designed to either build new Superstars or kick them back to the indies. Regardless of how his run shakes out, it's safe to say “All Ego” will come out on top in the end.