A familiar feeling — and leader — is back in the American League West. The Houston Astros tied the Seattle Mariners at the top of the division standings on Friday. Then they took the outright lead on Saturday. Houston has come all the way back from a horrendous start — the team was more than 10 games under .500 — to overtake a Seattle team which led the A.L. West by 10 games several weeks ago. The Mariners have not only squandered their big lead; they have given up the entirety of that lead before August and the MLB trade deadline.

You might wonder why the Mariners have not made a high-impact trade. After all, they have a lot of pitching depth they can deal from in exchange for a bat. They have the high-leverage relievers and the strong-armed starters other teams would covet. They have pieces they can use as enticements in a significant deal. Yet, the clock keeps ticking, the days pass by, the Mariner bats continue to flail, and the team continues to fail. No one is doing anything. Logic suggests the M's should be aggressive, but their ownership group has clearly expressed — in actions more than anything else — a desire to make a profit but not spend really big in pursuit of difference-making players. The Mariners' penny-pinching tendencies represent the worst in baseball and sports ownership, but until Seattle makes a big trade to shake up the team and get everyone's attention, that skeptical view of the organization will persist, and it will be hard to counter that prevailing narrative. That cloud hangs over the organization as Seattle tries to avoid a disastrous sweep at home on Sunday.

Astros-Mariners Projected Starters

Ronel Blanco vs. Bryan Woo

Ronel Blanco (9-4) has a 2.56 ERA. He has been a savior for Houston in a year when Lance McCullers, Justin Verlander, and Jose Urquidy (among others) have been injured and largely unavailable. Houston is in first place despite all sorts of injuries to its starting rotation, and Blanco is a foremost reason this team has been able to stay afloat. He has been one of the central heroes of this Astro ballclub.

Last Start: Sunday, July 14 versus the Texas Rangers: 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 47 2/3 IP, 32 H, 16 R, 8 HR, 20 BB, 46 K

Bryan Woo (7-7) has a 2.45 ERA. His year has been disrupted by injuries. What we have seen of him has generally been good, but he hasn't been able to pitch all that much. Moreover, he was bad in his last start before the All-Star break against the Angels. This is an enormously important game for Woo and the Mariners. The organization is keeping its fingers crossed, hoping it won't encounter another setback with Woo.

Last Start: Friday, July 12 versus the Los Angeles Angels: 3 1/3 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 1 K

2024 Home Splits: 3 starts, 15 2/3 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 10 K

Here are the Astros-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Mariners Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -106

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 7.5 (+104)

Under: 7.5 (-128)

How To Watch Astros vs. Mariners

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: SpaceCity Home Network (Astros) / Root SportsNet Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros are rolling. The Mariners are retreating and can't hit a lick. Why make this any more complicated than it needs to be?

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners simply have to win. A loss here would feel like a true death blow, or at least a moment which significantly reduces this team's chances of playing in October. It's only July, but no one is giving Seattle a chance right now. A loss would deepen this team's loss of morale and reinforce every negative feeling in the dugout. It's desperation time. This team will go all-out to play — and hit — at a higher level.

Final Astros-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Houston is the better team, but a sweep might be difficult. Pass on this game.

Final Astros-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners +1.5