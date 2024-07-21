Caitlin Clark has become one of the biggest reasons for people to tune into women's basketball. From Iowa all the way to the Indiana Fever, she has been filling up stadiums such that people get to verify her greatness in person. So, it came to no one's surprise that the WNBA All-Star game would also be filled to the brim with her fans. A lot of them just wanted to see how she would play against the 2024 Team USA Olympics squad that has Diana Taurasi, Sabrina Ionescu, and Breanna Stewart. However, some of them were greeted by a once-in-a-lifetime surprise.

Caitlin Clark was tasked to photobomb the pictures of her fans during WNBA All-Star weekend. The rookie out of the Fever system gladly obliged. Little did she know that she would be making some dreams come true before blazing it up against Team USA, via State Farm.

That was not the only big surprise from the Fever sensation. She also dropped a lot of dimes and acted as the floor general during the WNBA All-Star game. Clark may have had a rough shooting night with only two out of her nine field goal attempts and not making a single one of her seven attempted three-pointers but her playmaking elevated her game quite a lot. The game ended with a 117-109 scoreline over Team USA. Clark finished with 10 assists and two points.

Her defense to help complement Arike Ogunwobale and Nneka Ogwumike was also elite. Clark saw two passes off the clogged lane and took advantage of it for two steals. Both of these were important as they cut off the momentum of Team USA by a lot. She also recorded a turnover and a rebound to cap her first WNBA All-Star game off.

A lot of new records in WNBA All-Star weekend for the Fever star and her teammates

History always seems to chase Clark wherever she goes. The Fever rookie was just an assist shy of breaking Sue Bird's WNBA All-Star record of 11. However, she was able to record the most assists by a rookie in the All-Star game which is still a fairly nice consolation prize to have.

Arike Ogunbowale also showed everyone what it's like to be an elite bucket-getter in the WNBA. She knew every scheme and tendency of the Team USA players and quickly tore them apart for easy baskets. By the end of it all, the Dallas Wings superstar had notched 34 points. This is the most points scored ever in the WNBA All-Star game. The impressive part was that she blazed up by knocking down eight out of her 13 three-pointers and scored all of those buckets exclusively in the second half.

Clearly, Angel Reese, Ogunbowale, and Clark could have easily been plugged in to represent Team USA in the Paris Olympics. They still have a lot of chances to do so. This statement victory more than proves that they are capable of donning the iconic Stars and Stripes. Will they be the core for the next Olympics run?