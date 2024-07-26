Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez take on Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 Olympics tennis men's doubles tournament. Our Olympics tennis odds series has our Molteni Gonzalez vs Nadal Alcaraz prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Molteni Gonzalez vs Nadal Alcaraz.

This is one of the most anticipated and globally compelling doubles tennis matches of all time. Why? It's partly because doubles tennis has historically taken a back seat to singles, but also because of the star power in this match and the fact that it will be the last Olympics — possibly the last competitive tennis tournament — for a legend of the sport. This is definitely Rafael Nadal's last Olympics. He is 38, and his body has pretty much given every last ounce it has. Nadal, in a poignant passing-of-the-torch moment, gets to play one last time at Roland Garros — where he has won an unthinkable and incomprehensible 14 French Open singles championships — with the emerging Spanish superstar of the future, Carlos Alcaraz, who won the French Open earlier this year. Alcaraz is 21 years old and has already won four major championships. He has more titles than any other non-Big 3 active player, meaning that other than Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz leads all active men's singles player in major titles. A total of 26 major singles titles exist on the Nadal-Alcaraz doubles team.

We don't know for sure if Nadal will play the U.S. Open or maybe find a way to play through next year's European spring clay-court tournaments so that he gets to play one last time in Madrid and Barcelona. It's possible that he might play Roger Federer's Laver Cup tournament later this season and will then call it a career. We do know that Nadal is almost certain to retire at some point in the next 11 months, possibly very soon. The setting — Roland Garros — combined with Alcaraz and Nadal's impending career retirement, make this a doubles match unlike any other.

Here are the Molteni Gonzalez vs Nadal Alcaraz Olympics tennis odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Olympics Tennis Odds: Molteni Gonzalez vs Nadal Alcaraz Odds

Money line

Molteni / Gonzalez: +145

Nadal / Alcaraz: -210

To win in straight (two) sets

Molteni / Gonzalez: +340

Nadal / Alcaraz: +115

To win in three sets

Molteni / Gonzalez: +400

Nadal / Alcaraz: +310

How To Watch Molteni Gonzalez vs Nadal Alcaraz

TV: CNBC / USA Network / E!

Stream: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Time: Approx. 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Why Molteni / Gonzalez Could Cover The Spread

As you can see, while there is a money line price for doubles matches, there isn't a game spread the way you see for a normal tour event or for a major tournament such as Wimbledon or the French Open. The Olympics have so many sporting events that an exhaustive list of tennis-specific betting props might not be readily available over the course of the full week of Olympic tennis. It's a different and smaller assortment of betting props.

Let's consider the possibility that Molteni and Gonzalez can beat Alcaraz and Nadal in straight sets. It's not a ludicrous possibility at all. Alcaraz just won Wimbledon after winning the French Open. The man has played a ton of tennis and could be roasted. He frankly needs a break. Nadal is 38 and is showing the effects of age. He's spent and could have nothing left here.

Why Nadal / Alcaraz Could Cover The Spread

Alcaraz might be tired. Nadal might be old. However, you know they're both going to be fired up for this one. My goodness. They're going to fly across the court and will give it everything they have. The crowd will clearly be cheering them on. They aren't an elite doubles team because they haven't spent a ton of time on the court together, but they're skilled players who will play with intensity and energy, and they both love playing on clay. That might be enough to win.

Final Molteni Gonzalez vs Nadal Alcaraz Prediction & Pick

There's tremendous value in picking a three-set winner. Molteni/Gonzalez are seeded here. They're good. Alcaraz and Nadal are very talented, but aren't polished as a doubles tandem. The chances of each team winning a set, and then Nadal/Alcaraz finding a way to win in three, are decent. That's a big plus-money price if it cashes.

Final Molteni Gonzalez vs Nadal Alcaraz Prediction & Pick: Nadal / Alcaraz to win in 3 sets