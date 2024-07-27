Naomi Osaka takes on Angelique Kerber in the 2024 Olympics tennis women's singles tournament. Our Olympics tennis odds series has our Osaka Kerber prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Osaka Kerber.

This is a showcase matchup on Day 1 of the Olympic tennis tournament at Stade Roland Garros and its central venue, Court Philippe Chatrier. However, the fact that it is a matchup of multi-major champions does not necessarily mean it will be close. Angelique Kerber is a great champion and a player who will one day be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island. She was a veteran who struggled for several years to figure out how to play at an elite level before finally breaking through in 2016 and winning two major championships. She then battled and persevered and managed to win her first Wimbledon title over Serena Williams in 2018. She has enjoyed a tremendous career. However, now in the twilight of her journey as a tennis player, she hasn't produced substantial results. She hasn't made a big imprint on the sport in the past few years, particularly at the majors. Most of all, the French Open has become the major tournament where Kerber has struggled the most. She failed to win her first-round match at the French Open — played at Roland Garros — in four of her last five appearances and six of her last eight. She won the three non-clay majors — the Australian Open, the United States Open, and Wimbledon — but never got past the quarterfinals at the French. Clay is Kerber's specific weakness, whereas with Naomi Osaka, there are signs that the Japanese star is beginning to understand how to play on the surface.

Osaka has not produced any clay-court results of note in her career. All four of Osaka's major championships have been at the two hardcourt majors in Australia and the United States. However, under new coach Wim Fissette (who, notably, was a former coach of Angelique Kerber and the man who guided the German to the 2018 Wimbledon title), Osaka played well on clay at the French Open. She had match point against defending champion Iga Swiatek in the second round. She didn't win that match point, and she suffered a painful three-set loss, but if that is the standard for how Osaka will play on clay in future years, she will become a real contender at big clay tournaments. The awareness of her progress on clay — as shown in the Swiatek match — should give Osaka a lot of confidence heading into this match. Given that Kerber has said she will retire after the Olympics, this could indeed be the last match of Kerber's glorious career.

Here are the Naomi Osaka-Angelique Kerber Olympics Tennis odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Olympics Tennis Odds: Naomi Osaka-Angelique Kerber Odds

Game spread

Osaka -4.5 games: -110

Kerber +4.5 games: -130

Money line

Osaka: -350

Kerber: +260

To win first set

Osaka: -275

Kerber: +195

Total games in match

Over 21.5: -105

Under 21.5: -140

Osaka to win in straight (two) sets: -140

Kerber to win at least one set: -105

How To Watch Naomi Osaka vs Angelique Kerber

TV: CNBC / USA Network / E!

Stream: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Time: Approx. 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT — could be 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous match

Why Naomi Osaka Could Cover The Spread

The match against Swiatek at the French Open revealed a new and improved version of Naomi Osaka on clay. If she can play even remotely close to that level against Kerber, she will win in a blowout, easily covering the 4.5-game spread.

Why Angelique Kerber Could Cover The Spread

Kerber will be playing to extend her career. That's powerful motivation. She will give everything she has, and it might be enough to cover the 4.5-game spread. Kerber could lose 6-4, 6-4, and she would cover the spread if that happens.

Final Naomi Osaka-Angelique Kerber Prediction & Pick

This looks like a blowout, given how improved Osaka is on clay and how unimpressive Kerber's recent results have been. Take Osaka.

Final Naomi Osaka-Angelique Kerber Prediction & Pick: Osaka -4.5 games