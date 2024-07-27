As the footballs season approaches, ESPN has unveiled its 2024 broadcast schedule for the SIAC. The schedule features 23 games, including the broadcast of the SIAC Championship on ESPNU.

The 2024 schedule represents the fourth year of the conference media rights partnership, showcasing eagerly awaited games like the Fountain City Classic, Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic, and the season-opening Boeing Red Tails Classic.

“Our continued relationship with ESPN represents a significant milestone for the SIAC,” said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman. “This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to enhancing the visibility of our member institutions while amplifying the voices and exceptional talents of our student-athletes. As we embark on our fourth year with ESPN, we eagerly anticipate the competitive fervor and inspiring moments that will define the essence of the 2024 season.”

This marks the initial season following the enactment of the NCAA week zero rule, allowing Division II teams to compete before week one, extending the regular season to 11 weeks of play.

The full 23-game schedule is below.

2024 SIAC ESPN COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
DAYDATETIME (ET)PLATFORMAWAY TEAMHOME TEAM
Sat31-Aug3:00 PMESPN+Edward WatersMorehouse
Sun1-Sep7:00 PMESPNUJohnson C. SmithTuskegee
Sat7-Sep6:00 PMESPN+ShawAlbany State
Sat14-Sep6:00 PMESPN+Central StateSavannah State
Sat14-Sep6:00 PMESPN+LaneBenedict
Thu19-Sep8:00 PMESPNUEdward WatersBenedict
Sat21-Sep5:00 PMESPN+LaneMiles
Sat28-Sep3:00 PMESPN+Clark AtlantaLane
Sat28-Sep6:00 PMESPN+Fort Valley StateSavannah State
Sat5-Oct2:00 PMESPN+MorehouseTuskegee
Sat5-Oct4:00 PMESPN+Fort Valley StateEdward Waters
Sat12-Oct2:00 PMESPN+AllenFort Valley State
Sat19-Oct1:00 PMESPN+MilesClark Atlanta
Sat19-Oct7:00 PMESPN+BenedictAllen
Sat26-Oct2:00 PMESPN+Fort Valley StateMorehouse
Sat26-Oct3:00 PMESPN+LaneSavannah State
Sat2-Nov1:00 PMESPN+TuskegeeClark Atlanta
Sat2-Nov2:00 PMESPN+Central StateAllen
Sat2-Nov5:00 PMESPN+MilesMorehouse
Sat9-Nov2:00 PMESPN+Fort Valley StateAlbany State
Sat9-Nov2:00 PMESPN+MilesTuskegee
Sat9-Nov2:00 PMESPN+AllenEdward Waters
Sat16-NovTBDESPNUSIAC No. 2 SeedSIAC No. 1 Seed

 