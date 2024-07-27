Savannah State women’s basketball star, Amari Heard has signed with KBF Bashkimi in Kosovo to begin her professional basketball career, as reported by local Savannah affiliate WTOC. The standout forward from West Point, Mississippi, finished her collegiate career with the Tigers this past season and looks to continue her basketball journey overseas.

Heard burst onto the scene at Savannah State, earning the 2020 SIAC Freshman of the Year award. She continued to impress throughout her time with the Tigers, culminating in a stellar 2023 season where she was named a First-Team All-SIAC representative.

In her final two seasons, Heard averaged double digits in points. During the 2022-2023 season, she led the Savannah State Tigers to a remarkable 20-6 overall record and a 15-4 record in conference play, steering them to the Eastern Division title. Her averages of 13.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game were career-best numbers that highlighted her all-around ability.

Heard’s role with the Tigers expanded significantly in her senior and graduate years, where she became a full-time starter and consistently delivered top-tier performances. In addition to her scoring and rebounding, she demonstrated her defensive skills by averaging 2.3 steals per game, making her a formidable presence on both ends of the court.

Across her final two seasons, Heard helped Savannah State amass an impressive 37-14 record, cementing their status as one of the most exciting teams in Division II women’s basketball.

Following her exceptional 2023-2024 season, Heard declared for the 2024 WNBA draft, joining an elite group of only three HBCU women’s basketball players to do so. Despite going undrafted, Heard’s determination and self-belief remained unwavering.

“It’s been my dream since I was little, and I’ve watched myself grow into this player that I know I have the talent to go to the WNBA. So I just betted on myself, I’m confident in myself it was just me believing in myself and the people around me, so I did the next step which was to declare for the draft,” Heard shared in an interview with HBCU Pulse.

Undeterred by the draft outcome, Heard is set to jumpstart her professional career overseas with KBF Bashkimi in Kosovo. This opportunity marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Savannah State star, offering her a platform to showcase her talents on an international stage.