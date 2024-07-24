The first Olympic Games for Coco Gauff are becoming even more memorable before they even begin. The tennis superstar has been nominated as a flag bearer for Team USA at the 2024 Games in France.

Gauff is the first athlete from her sport, male or female, to be named an Olympic flag bearer for the United States of America. After having to withdraw from the previous Olympics due to testing positive for COVID-19, Gauff will represent her country and contend for another historic accomplishment.

“I never thought in a million years I would have the honor of carrying the American flag for Team USA in the Opening Ceremony,” Gauff said in the official statement from Team USA. “I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is – at a moment where we can bring athletes and fans together from around the world.”

Gauff joins Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, Emma Navarro and Desirae Krawczyk on the women’s side of the Team USA tennis roster, teaming up with Pegula in doubles.

Coco Gauff joins LeBron James as Team USA flag bearer

The men's flag bearer for the 2024 Olympics is LeBron James, who becomes the first male basketball player in Team USA history to receive the honor.

“To be nominated by your teammates for this honor speaks volumes about the way in which Coco approaches her sport and her role as a member of Team USA,” said Sarah Hirshland, the CEO of the United States' Olympic committee, in the announcement. “I’m thrilled for her to start her Olympic journey here in Paris and, with LeBron, to lead Team USA and inspire fans around United States and the world on Friday night.”

Gauff was taken aback when she first found out she would be a flag bearer. After winning her first Grand Slam title in both singles and doubles in the past year, she’s ready to compete for the gold medal.

The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Olympics, which will be broadcast on NBC, is scheduled for Friday, July 26 at 7:30 P.M. local time in Paris (1:30 p.m. EDT).