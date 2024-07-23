The end of tennis great and Big Four member Andy Murray's memorable playing career is nearing its end. The 37-year-old British pro confirmed via social media that the 2024 Paris Olympics will be his final tournament as a player.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament@Olympics Competing for 🇬🇧 have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time!” posted Murray on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).

Murray will be competing in two events in the Paris Games, as he'll partake in the singles and doubles tournaments. He is partnering with Dan Evans for the doubles competition.

Andy Murray looking to punctuate tennis career on a high note

Regardless of the outcome of his matches in Paris, Murray's career will be vividly remembered by fans of the sport.

Murray has won three Grand Slam titles. His first major win was at the 2012 edition of the US Open where he became just the first British man to score a Grand Slam title since 1936. He then won two Wimbledon titles in 2013 and 2016.

Murray is also no stranger to success in the Olympics. He won men's singles golds in the 2012 London Olympics and in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Moreover, he won a silver medal in the mixed doubles event in London.

Fans and players react to Murray's pre-Olympics announcement

“Enjoy my friend!!! I’ll be watching you 🤗,” said former US Open winner, Juan Martín del Potro.

“All the best Andy! Make it memorable! 🔥🔥,” commented another ex-US Open champion Marin Cilic.

“Good luck Andy. You have been inspirational for new generation. Respect to you,” shared @VP00123.

From @ManiamAkash: “All the best, what a phenomenal career. Will always remember those two Wimbledon finals.”

Via @TheTennisTalker: “Thanks for all the memories Andy. Enjoy your final tournament and retirement ❤️”

“The definition of leaving it all out there! Brilliant career Sir Andy! Thank you for all the great memories watching you on court. I wish you could play for a few more years. 💙🥇,” chimed in @Tennisontour_.