It's almost certain that the Chicago White Sox will trade away some of their veterans amidst a terrible 27-79 season that's encapsulated by their 10-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. The two White Sox players drawing the most interest on the trade market, and deservedly so, are elite starting pitcher Garrett Crochet and hard-hitting center fielder Luis Robert. However, the Houston Astros aren't setting their sights on acquiring one of the White Sox's best players.

The Astros, amid injuries to some of their starters and some poor production from their depth pieces, are hoping to acquire a starter that would help them hold off the Mariners and Texas Rangers for AL West supremacy. Alas, it would take a ton of prospect capital to acquire Crochet, and the Astros will be outbid in any prospective deal due to their meh farm system. Thus, they are turning their attention to another White Sox starter in Erick Fedde and are “actively considering” a trade for 31-year-old starter, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Houston is casting a bit of a wide net in their ongoing quest to bolster the team's pitching staff. In addition to Fedde, they are also reportedly looking into a potential trade for Detroit Tigers' starter Jack Flaherty.

The Astros' pitching staff in 2024 has been a letdown. With Justin Verlander on the mend, it appears inevitable that the Astros will be trading for another starter to, perhaps, replace Spencer Arrighetti and Jake Bloss in the rotation. Only time will tell, however, who the Astros acquire.

Erick Fedde is not a bad shout for the Astros

Erick Fedde's track record of production in the big leagues isn't the greatest. From 2017 to 2022, Fedde put up a 5.41 ERA for the Washington Nationals, functioning more as a capable innings-eater instead of a quality starter at his best. However, Fedde remade himself in 2023 when he went to the KBO League in South Korea, and he has since found a new lease in life in the big leagues with the White Sox.

Currently, Fedde is pitching to the tune of a 2.98 ERA, and his peripherals mostly back those numbers up. His production in 2024 has been worth 2.6 WAR, per Fangraphs, which would lead the Astros' staff. e

The best part about trading for Fedde is that he remains under contract in 2025, and for a very affordable $7 million as well. Jack Flaherty, meanwhile, is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the season, so Fedde should be the more appealing option for the Astros.