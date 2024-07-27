Florida A&M University men's basketball team has bolstered its coaching staff with the addition of LeBrent Walker as an assistant coach, per a statement by the program. Walker's brings a wealth of basketball experience, including a four-year stint with the LSU Tigers.

Walker joins Florida A&M after a successful stint at Arizona Compass Prep, where he helped guide the team to the High School Chipotle National Tournament and a commendable 24-7 record. The program is regarded as one of the top high school basketball teams in the nation, and Walker's contributions were invaluable.

Before his time at Arizona Compass Prep, Walker spent four seasons at LSU. He initially joined as a graduate assistant while earning his master's degree and later served as the coordinator of basketball operations. His tenure at LSU under Coach Will Wade provided him with extensive experience in managing and operating a top-tier college basketball program.

Walker's coaching career began at Washington Adventist University (WAU) in Takoma Park, Maryland, where he served as a student assistant coach. There, he contributed to game scouting reports and strategic planning, laying the groundwork for his future coaching endeavors.

“LeBrent is a young star in this business,” said Head Coach Patrick Crarey II in a statement released by FAMU Athletics. “He can generate meaningful relationships with his players and co-workers. Having worked with one of the best coaches in the country, Will Wade, at LSU, and then going to Arizona Compass Prep, a premier high school basketball program nationally, his experience working for and with high-level programs is extensive.”

Crarey and Walker share a rich history, with Walker as a player and Crarey as his coach. “He played for me in college at Washington Adventist and then was a student assistant before he graduated. I'm very excited about reuniting with LeBrent at FAMU,” Crarey added.

Walker's hiring comes amid a turbulent period for Florida A&M's basketball program. In late June, the Florida A&M University Board of Trustees halted the contract approval of Crarey after concerns arose about the dismissal of 16 players from the team. The Tallahassee Democrat reported that a letter from Rev. Dr. Julius McAllister expressed discontent over the players, including his son, being dismissed without a fair competition for spots on the team.

“At this point, given where we are and the concerns we all have about the process and the need for additional information, I move that we table this discussion until further notice from the chair of the appropriate date, and that can be as soon as our upcoming August retreat or before,” trustee Kelvin Lawson said during the meeting.

Despite these challenges, Athletic Director Sykes assured that Crarey's volunteer employment agreement did not violate NCAA policy, allowing him to continue working with the team. However, the lack of a contracted coach has affected various logistical aspects of the team's operations.

“There are things like scheduling, securing travel, travel contracts, ordering of equipment, awarding of scholarships—there’s really everything, and right now, the men’s basketball staff is without,” Sykes noted.

Still, Crarey appears to be working to build out the Rattler's men's team and prepare for the season as the start of the Fall semester inches closer. In early July, the Rattlers landed Shaquir O'Neal in the transfer portal from Texas Southern. Shaquir is the son of NBA Legend and former Miami Heat big man Shaquille O'Neal.

Head coach Patrick Crarey II expressed his excitement about O'Neal's arrival, stating, “Shaqir has played in one of the premier programs in our conference and for a great head coach. He brings versatility, athleticism, and experience to our team. I'm excited he chose me to help him achieve his goals.”