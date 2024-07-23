It is the opening game in Group B of the 2024 Olympic Men’s Soccer tournament as Argentina faces Morocco. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Men’s Soccer odds series with an Argentina-Morocco prediction and pick.

Argentina comes in as one of the favorites to win the gold at the 2024 Olympics, sitting just behind France as the favorite to win the gold. Argentina has been great on the international stage as of late. They won the World Cup just two years ago, and are coming off a win at Copa America. Now, the under-23 team will be taking the stage looking to continue the success of Argentina. Morocco is also expected to contend for a medal at the 2024 Olympics. They currently sit fourth in odds to win the Gold Medal. Still, they have much longer odds than the top three. France, Argentina, and Spain are all under +300, while Morocco is sitting at +1400. They are the reigning under-23 Africa Cup of Nations champions.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Men’s Soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympic Men’s Soccer Odds: Argentina-Morocco Odds

Argentina: -130

Morocco: +300

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 goals: -106

Under 2.5 goals: -127

How to Watch Argentina vs. Morocco

Time: 9:00 AM ET/ 6:00 AM PT

TV: USA

Why Argentina Will Win

While stars like Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez, the Argentinian side still has plenty of threats on the offensive side of the game. This starts with Julien Alvarez. The Manchester City player is coming off a great season for Manchester City. He scored 11 times in the season while having 37 shots on target out of 96 total shots. Alvarez did have an expected goal total of 13 goals in the season though. He also created plenty of opportunities. Alvarez created .51 goals per 90 minutes of play for Manchester City.

Another player to watch is Thiago Almada. Almada comes into the contest after playing 17 matches for Atlanta United while starting 16 of them. He has six goals and an assist in that time, with two of the goals being on penalty. Further, he had an expected goal total of just 5.7, exceeding his total. Almada has been creating .78 goals per 90 minutes of play this year for Atlanta United. Further, Claudio Echeverri should be another threat to the team. The 18-year-old does not have a lot of experience with senior teams but has been solid. He has spent this year playing for Riber Plate. On five starts he has one goal on an expected .9 goals. Further, he has gotten 50% of his shots this year on target.

Geronimo Rulli is expected to be in goal for Argentina. The Jong Ajax goalkeeper has not been playing much as of late. He has made just one start this past season, stopping all six shots he faced. Still, he has prior experience. In the 2-22-2023 season for Ajax, he made 19 starts. He allowed just 1.05 goals per 90 minutes while stopping 70.3 percent of shots on target.

Why Morocco Will Win

Achraf Hakimi is the main man for the Morocco attack. Hakimi is coming off of a solid season for Paris Saint-Germain. He made 20 starts and appeared in 25 matches. Hakimi scored four goals and also had five assists. He has an expected goal-plus assists total of 9.4, coming in just under that. Further, he is great at pushing the pace. He has 218 progressive passes in his 25 games. Hakimi also created .65 goals per 90 minutes for PSG this past year.

The defense will be one of the major focal points for this Morocco side. This is headed by the combination of Mehdi Boukami and Ayman El Wafi. Boukami spent this past year playing for Charleroi of the Belgian Pro League A. He is solid at the counter, producing .77 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes of play last year. He also had 21 tackles plus interceptions for the season, while making just one error on the year. El Wafi spent last season playing for Lugano in the Swiss Super League. He started 12 matches and played in 17. He did score a goal, while also pushing on the counter. Further, he was one of the best on the team in successful tackles and limiting penalties.

Munir Mohamedi is expected to be in goal for Morocco. He spent last year in the Kasakzstani Pro League, starting 27 matches. He stopped 68.6 percent of the shots on targets he faced but did allow 1.74 goals per 90 minutes in his time last year.

Final Argentina-Morocco Prediction & Pick

Argentina has the better firepower coming into this match, but the Morocco defense should be solid. Morocco is also solid on the counterattack and will create opportunities. With these being under-23 teams, there will be mistakes, and there should be plenty of opportunities for goals. With that, the best play in this game is on the over.

Final Argentina-Morocco Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (-106)