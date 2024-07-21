Team USA's 101-100 win over South Sudan was more than just a narrow exhibition victory—it highlighted a sobering realization. Stephen Curry believes the game should not have been so tight and stresses that his team must make improvements if they aim to secure gold this summer.

“We can be beat if we don’t play our brand of basketball, and our brand of basketball is playing defense,” Curry said postgame via The Athletic’s Joe Vardon

Steph Curry and Team USA gave too many easy shots for South Sudan

Curry and Team USA let South Sudan hit 7 of 14 three-pointers and 15 of 22 shots inside the arc during the first half. South Sudan finished the game with a shooting percentage of 47.5 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from three-point range.

“But we also learned we have that gear if we can find it, no matter who’s out there on the court, we can overwhelm teams for 40 minutes and it’s a great reminder of both,” Curry continued.

Although Team USA forced 15 turnovers from South Sudan, they couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity, as they committed 12 turnovers themselves.

Team USA's defense faltered, allowing South Sudan to shoot 57% and make a series of three-pointers in the first half due to poor dribble penetration defense.

It took everything for the Americans for the 1-point win

It took a LeBron James' left-handed layup with 8 seconds left to secure a one-point win for Team USA over South Sudan, overcoming a 16-point deficit against the youngest nation in international basketball.

LeBron James delivered his strongest performance of the showcase, posting 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Stephen Curry contributed 12 points, shooting 4-of-11 from the field and 3-of-9 from three-point range. Joel Embiid was abysmal on defense but recorded his best performance for Team USA with 14 points and 7 rebounds, and Anthony Davis delivered another strong showing with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

A bright future for South Sudan

Carlik Jones, who has appeared in 12 NBA games over three seasons, recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

The Americans possess more offensive firepower than any other team, but they faltered defensively against the young African team. Marial Shayok, a Canadian-born forward currently playing in China, led South Sudan with 25 points and six 3-pointers.

Wenyen Gabriel, a former Los Angeles Laker who played with James, added 11 points and six rebounds. JT Thor, a free agent who previously played with the Charlotte Hornets, scored 14 points. Khaman Maluach, who will soon join Duke, contributed 7 points off the bench for South Sudan.

Refocusing for the gold

Team USA narrowly escaped what would have been an embarrassing loss to South Sudan, a national program founded only a few years ago by former NBA All-Star Luol Deng through his relentless efforts to secure funding and assemble players.

The Americans must refocus quickly as they face Germany next, who will be ready to exploit any vulnerabilities exposed by South Sudan.

After that, the real test comes with a showdown against Nikola Jokić and Serbia on July 28, where the Americans will need to be at their best.

Fortunately for Stephen Curry and Team USA, Saturday's game against South Sudan was just an exhibition. The two teams will face off again in Group C play on July 31, when the results will matter.