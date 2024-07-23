Big Ten Media Days are getting going from Lucas Oil Stadium on Tuesday, and one team that took the podium on day one was Ohio State football. Head coach Ryan Day was there, and he had a lot to address about his 2024 Buckeyes team. However, when Ohio State is present, Michigan football is going to be mentioned as well. In fact, one Ohio State reporter brought up the Wolverines' sign-stealing investigation to Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti.

The Michigan football team has been the biggest roadblock in recent years for Ryan Day and his Ohio State football team. The Buckeyes had complete control of the rivalry when Day took over, but he let it slip away as the Wolverines have now won the last three games. However, there are still some Buckeyes fans out there that think Michigan has only won because of sign stealing. The investigation had come to light well before their 2023 matchup and the Wolverines played the game without their head coach and still won, but some of them still aren't convinced.

One Ohio State reporter asked Tony Petitti on Tuesday about the NCAA investigation, but Petitti didn't have much to share.

“B1G commish Tony Petitti asked by Ohio State based reporter – of course – about Michigan's sign-stealing allegations last year:,” Brett McMurphy said in a post. “‘I'm not aware of timetable on NCAA's investigation' into Michigan.”

Brett McMurphy seemed to take a subtle shot at Ohio State with the “of course” in his post. After Michigan rattled off eight straight wins after the investigation became public (including four top-10 wins, five ranked wins, a Big Ten title, a Rose Bowl win over the SEC champ and a national championship) most people, including the NCAA president, realized that Michigan was just a really good football team. However, there are still some rival fans that are waiting on the hammer to drop. Should be any day now, right?

Ryan Day needs a win this year

Ohio State football fans are obviously not happy with how things have gone in the Michigan rivalry these past few years. That is the most important game on the schedule every year, and Day hasn't had his team at their best for it. Now, he is desperate for a win against the Wolverines, or his job really could be in jeopardy.

There are some Buckeyes fans that already think Day's seat is hot, but in reality, he has been great against everyone besides Michigan. Still, you have to beat the Wolverines, or nothing else matters. Just ask John Cooper.

This season, Ohio State football has everything on their side in terms of the game against Michigan. The Wolverines lost their head coach, most of their production from last year, a good chunk of their coaching staff and the game is in Columbus. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes are returning a lot of their key players from last year and they had one of the best transfer hauls in the country. If Day can't get it done this season, he's going to be on thin ice.