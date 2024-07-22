LeBron James has been selected as the men's flag bearer for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics. It's a massive honor for the NBA legend, who adds yet another rare accolade to his storied career.

James is the first men's basketball player and third Team USA hooper ever to bear the flag at any Olympic Games, joining Sue Bird (2020) and Dawn Staley (2004). Flag bearers are chosen based on a vote of fellow Olympians.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James said in a Team USA statement. “For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”

LeBron James has been one of the key players for Team USA men’s basketball through the team’s showcase and will look to lead the team to gold in France, which would be his third gold medal. In his fourth time representing the United States at the Olympics, James will play a big role in kicking off the Games.

“We are thrilled to announce LeBron James as one of two flag bearers who will lead Team USA in the Opening Ceremony, and officially open the Paris 2024 Games,” said Sarah Hirshland, the CEO of the United States' Olympic committee, in the statement. “Being selected by your teammates to carry the flag is a tremendous honor – and a testament to LeBron’s passion for Team USA and his dedication to his sport. We will watch with great pride as the flag bearers lead our athletes who are about to embark on a remarkable journey together.”

As one of the all-time greats in the NBA, James headlines a litany of stars from the league for both his team and others at the 2024 Games. Team USA is once again seen as the favorite to win it all as James teams up with numerous All-Stars and league champions, including first-time Olympians Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid.

The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Olympics will be held on Friday, July 26 at 7:30 P.M. local time in Paris (1:30 p.m. EDT). NBC will carry the broadcast for the ceremony.