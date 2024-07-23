Congratulations are in order at Saint Augustine’s University. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has reinstated the university’s accreditation, reversing the contentious decision to revoke Saint Augustine’s membership. This reversal confirms Saint Augustine’s dedication to academic quality and student success, in addition to restoring the university's membership.

The SACSCOC Board of Trustees' decision to revoke Saint Augustine’s membership in December 2023, as well as the decision of the February Appeals Committee, were both overturned by the arbitration committee with a unanimous decision. Although the university will maintain its membership, it is still under the sanction of Probation for Cause. With this significant result, Saint Augustine has another chance to address non-compliance with regard to oversight and financial resources.

“This reinstatement acknowledges SAU’s relentless dedication to upholding academic standards and ensuring a thriving educational environment for our students,” said SAU Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess. “We are resolute in our mission to overcome challenges and emerge stronger than ever.”

The last few years have been rocky for Saint Augustine. In 2022, the SACSCOC placed the university on probation for concerns over financial stability. Former President Dr. Christine McPhail was fired in November 2023 and was replaced by Dr. Marcus H. Burgess. Saint Augustine’s appeal for their accreditation was denied earlier this year by the SACSCOC. At the time, Dr. Burgess planned to file a lawsuit against the SACSCOC.

“SACS prohibited us from showing them the new things we are currently working on. Thus far, the decision was based on everything that happened from Dec. 1 on back,” Burgess told CBS 17. “Students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters out there—we still have our accreditation, and we’re going to continue to fight for this great institution. 157 years of great support, we’re going to continue [to] fight on.”

Saint Augustine is determined to welcome students back for the fall semester, and it is displacing any rumors or false information about the university's future. Reviving its reputation and eliminating skepticism about its longevity is Saint Augustine’s unwavering objective.

“The commitment and resilience shown by our community throughout this ordeal exemplify the spirit and determination that define Saint Augustine’s University,” said Dr. Janelle Jennings-Alexander, Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Our faculty and staff’s tireless efforts to preserve SAU’s legacy of educational distinction help strengthen us in this accreditation journey.”