Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has recently highlighted the role of “genetics” in Jude Bellingham's meteoric rise. The young English star has quickly become one of the most talked-about talents in football, and Ancelotti's comments emphasize the natural abilities that have contributed to Bellingham's impressive career.

Jude Bellingham's journey in football began at an early age. He made his senior debut for Birmingham City when he was just 16 years old. His exceptional skills and potential were quickly recognized, leading to his transfer to Borussia Dortmund. At Dortmund, Bellingham continued to shine, catching the attention of many top clubs. In the summer of 2023, Real Madrid secured his services in a high-profile transfer deal worth over €100 million. This move marked a significant step in Bellingham's career and set the stage for his remarkable achievements in Spain.

Jude Bellingham's impact at Real Madrid

Bellingham’s first season with Real Madrid was nothing short of sensational. He played a pivotal role in helping the team secure both La Liga and the Champions League titles. Throughout the season, Bellingham scored 23 goals in all competitions, showcasing his exceptional offensive capabilities. His contributions were not only about scoring; his ability to influence games and provide key assists further demonstrated his value to the team.

The accolades soon followed. Bellingham was awarded the Kopa Trophy, which honors the best young player in world football, and the Golden Boy Award, which recognizes the top young talent in Europe. These awards are a testament to his outstanding performances and his significant impact in his debut season with Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti recently spoke about Bellingham’s success, attributing much of it to his natural talent. “It was a surprise, but the merit is in his genetics,” Ancelotti said. “At only 21 years old, he has shown character and great passion, and he also has genetics in his favor. The champion is a champion because of his genetics; training certainly helps, but above all, it's about genetics.” Ancelotti’s comments highlight the belief that Bellingham’s natural abilities have been crucial in his rise to prominence.

Bellingham's success at Real Madrid has led to speculation about his potential to win the Ballon d’Or. His exceptional performances and accolades have made him a strong candidate for this prestigious award, which recognizes him as the best football player in the world. His talent, work ethic, and support from Real Madrid create a strong foundation for future achievements.

In addition to his club success, Bellingham has also made significant contributions to the England national team. During Euro 2024, he delivered memorable moments, including a stunning overhead kick goal that helped England reach the final. Despite his brilliance, Bellingham struggled with consistency at the tournament, an area he will look to improve as he prepares for the new season.

As the 2024-25 season approaches, Bellingham will be focused on building upon his impressive debut campaign. After a well-deserved break, he will aim to maintain his high level of performance and continue to be a key player for Real Madrid. His talent and dedication, coupled with the support of a top club like Real Madrid, position him well for continued success.

Bellingham’s rapid rise in football has been remarkable, and Ancelotti’s comments about his genetics underscore the natural talent that has propelled him to the top. As Bellingham gears up for the new season, football fans worldwide will be watching to see if he can continue his impressive form and further establish himself as one of the brightest stars in the sport.