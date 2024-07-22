Much like in fiction, Captain America comes in the last second to prove that he still leads a band of superheroes despite his old age. LeBron James has put on that mantel throughout Team USA's road to the Paris Olympics. First, it was his insane drive to clinch the win over South Sudan. Now, he proved that the reigning FIBA World Champions, Germany, will have a hard time defending their honor come the actual tournament. Players like Kendrick Perkins, Tyrese Maxey, and Ja Morant were all stunned to see the veteran still balling out while defeating Father Time.

LeBron James led Team USA to an insane 92-88 win over Germany in their last pre-Olympics matchup. The Los Angeles Lakers legend turned the jets on and looked like he was still in the middle of his 20s against the FIBA World Champions. By the end of the game, the 39-year-old had scored 20 points with eight of them coming in crucial and momentum-altering moments.

Leading Team USA and Germany in scoring was not the only thing that he did. He also put up an all-around basketball clinic for the world to watch. He had six rebounds and four assists to keep their momentum going despite Franz Wagner also doing the same while scoring 18 points.

LeBron James impresses yet again

While Stephen Curry had 13 points and Joel Embiid turned into a bucket-getter with 15 points, it was still James who amazed most avid spectators of this Olympics run. Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was one of them and his jaw completely dropped after James' clutch heroics.

“Bron has been hooping !!” Ja Morant wrote.

Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey also noticed how insane James has been performing for Team USA.

“BRON SO NICE,” the All-Star said.

Even Kendrick Perkins, who had a lot to say about the Team USA legend weeks prior, had to drop some praise.

“That grown man strength hits differently huh? Bron is out here bullying these young boys. God Bless America,” the former NBA player and famous broadcaster noted.

What's next for Team USA on their road to the Olympics gold?

Exhibitions are now done for the Stars and Stripes as the tournament in Paris looms. The squad will likely head to their quarters in a few days. They will also have small scrimmages to polish off their schemes on offense and defense. Afterward, their group stage matches will begin.

Team USA will start their campaign off with the first game against the Nikola Jokic-led Serbian national team. South Sudan, the squad that nearly beat them during their exhibition game, will be next on their schedule as Carlik Jones looks on for revenge. Jose Alvarado and Puerto Rico would then round out their group stage games.

A lot of these games before the Olympics have been too close for comfort. Surely, Team USA will have some other stars carry bigger loads on both ends of the floor once they land in Lille. Hopefully, James' last hurrah in international play ends with an Olympic gold medal.