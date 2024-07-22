Los Angeles Lakers superstar and Team USA forward LeBron James will get the honor of a lifetime in Paris, as he has been named one of the United States contingent's flagbearer, a news that was delivered to him by no other than Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter revealed during a Team USA meeting that the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player has been voted by fellow US Olympic athletes to carry the flag in Paris. Flag bearers for the country are chosen by way of votes, and James certainly has the trust of the other US athletes to lead them during the parade.

“It's special in the fact that to get an opportunity to represent your country in another fashion, to be able to understand how prestigious this moment is. And for someone to have the flag bearer and to wave the flag for, not only for us as a men's national team, but for all the Olympians,” James said of being selected as flag bearer.

“I hold that with the utmost honor. And that was definitely something that my family and my community and my friends have been able to live on forever. Super appreciative and super humble about it.”

James will not be alone in his flag-bearing duty, as the female flagbearer will be revealed this Tuesday.

LeBron James was nominated to become Team USA's flagbearer by Curry on behalf of the men's basketball squad. The 39-year-old James appears to be the perfect representative for Team USA, having seen action in three Olympics in the past. His first trip to the Summer Games happened two decades ago when Team USA was only able to bring home a bronze from Athens.

In 2008, James and company completed the mission to take back the gold, as the Redeem Team won the tournament in Beijing. Four years later, James added another gold medal to his collection when he helped the Americans top the field in the 2012 London Games.

Although he is about to turn 40 years old in December, LeBron James was not added to Team USA as a legend token on a squad full of superstars. Make no mistake about it, James remains one of the best players in basketball today, and he proved his worth again during the Americans' escape act against South Sudan in an exhibition game in London.

In that game, James led Team USA with 25 points on 10/14 shooting from the floor, including the game-winning bucket that he muscled out to save the Americans from an embarrassing loss to the 33rd-ranked squad in the world. Curry, meanwhile, started alongside James in the South Sudan game and provided 10 points with all his field goals coming from behind the arc.

James, Curry, and Team USA will square off against Germany this Monday in London for the world No. 1's final tuneup match before going to Paris.

Social media reactions to Stephen Curry-LeBron James Team USA moment

“Congratulations LeBron Lead the US team to great success,” said @gospelsongsng.

“Captain LeMERICA 🇺🇸,” commented @RCdaGREAT.

“Not American but I’m proud of my goat for doing this at 40. Imagine the cheers🫡,” chimed in masonfoster21.

“It’s really almost over for my goat..that farewell season will be special 🥹,” stated @J_JEEZY32.

From@devpalH45: “Steph being the one to announce LeBron as the flag bearer—the bromance continues!”

Via @KMesh40: “Gave me goosebumps. Congratulations Bron. Well deserved.”