Stephen Curry has always been held back by leg injuries. Earlier in his career, he could pop off as much because of his ankle issues. The Golden State Warriors legend's status entering the Paris Olympics is no different. He still balled out alongside LeBron James to help Team USA to a win over Germany. But, a lot of fans were very concerned after they saw a lot of blood seeping through the tapes on his leg.

Warriors star's bloody leg draws a lot of attention

Stephen Curry's style of play is characterized by a lot of running. Steve Kerr opts to use him as an off-ball player a lot. Whether it is in the Warriors system or with Team USA, he moves through screens so much. In effect, his legs are a vital part of his production. Despite finishing with 13 points in their 92-88 win against Germany, a lot of avid Team USA and Olympics spectators could not help but point out how stained his wraps were after the game.

“Steph Curry helped Team USA get the win despite having a bloody leg,” a user wrote.

Some Warriors and Team USA fans were even in awe of how Curry manages this type of bodily damage for the Stars and Stripes, “Look at Stephen Curry's leg man. They tryna do everything they can to stop this man. Literal Warrior.”

Others were more focused on the fact that the Warriors legend had to concede crunch time duties to LeBron James, “No wonder Steph played bad Today look at his bloody leg.”

Some members of his faithful were even lobbying for Steve Kerr to make rotational changes such that the veteran guard does not get harmed, “He needs to come off the bench for the USA team. ANT should replace him.”

There are a lot of reactions to this gruesome sight. However, it looks like Curry is very dedicated to pouring his heart out in what could be his last and only Olympics run.

Team USA led by Stephen Curry and LeBron James dismantled the World Champions

A huge reason why this Team USA squad was formed was because of the lackluster outing that the nation had during the FIBA World Cup. Finishing third and getting snarky statements from Noah Lyles also pushed this team to unite even more. Against Germany, they had the chance to prove why the Stars and Stripes still reigned supreme on the hard court.

James started off the scoring barrage with his signature dunks. Eventually, Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner lashed back with their own scoring run. This kept going on until the end of regulation. It was then that James exploded once again like he did against South Sudan. By the end of it, the Los Angeles Lakers legend had 20 points to lead all players.

Former NBA Most Valuable Player and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid then followed suit. The big man notched 15 points and dispelled many narratives when it came to him producing for Team USA. All of which led to a perfect 5-win exhibition record heading into the Olympics.