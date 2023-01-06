By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Australian Open, unfortunately, won’t have the no. 1 ranked player in the world and it’s top young talent in Carlos Alcaraz when the games start in a little over a week.

Alcaraz is currently dealing with a right leg injury, prompting him to sit out the major tournament in Australia. The Spain international last played in the Paris Masters, though his stint in the said tournament was also cut short due to a core injury.

“When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it’s the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg,” Alcaraz said in a statement on Twitter.

“I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong or the Australian Open. It’s tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024 Australian Open.”

Sure enough, Carlos Alcaraz’s absence is quite the blow for Australian Open, especially since they won’t simply be missing a young talent but actually the current best player in the men’s game. The 19-year-old won the US Open back in September 2022 after beating Casper Ruud in the final, getting his first Grand Slam title and becoming the youngest player to be no. 1 in the ATP since computer rankings began in 1973.

Alcaraz is only the eighth player in the Open Era (1986) to miss the following Australian Open after winning his first major title at the US Open. He joined the likes of John McEnroe and Arthur Ashe to name a few, per ESPN Stats and Info.

It remains to be seen how long Alcaraz will be out, though hopes are high he’ll be able to suit up soon and feature in the other grand slam tournaments.