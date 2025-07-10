The 2025 Women's Semifinal of Wimbledon took place at Centre Court on Thursday. World No. 8, Iga Swiatek, dominated Belinda Bencic and left her with a bagel in the second set. In the other match, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who also reached Serena Williams' heights, faced No. 12 Amanda Anisimova in an intense battle.

Anisimova showed up early, winning the first set 6-4. Sabalenka did not go out without a fight. She bounced back and won the second set 6-4 and stayed alive down 5-2 in the third set, winning at least four games. However, the moment was for Amanda Anisimova as she won the match and became the first American to advance to the Wimbledon Final since Serena Williams did so in 2019, when she lost to Simona Halep.

MATCH POINT VIBE 💯 Amanda Anisimova eliminates world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka to be the first American in the Wimbledon final since Serena Williams. (via @Wimbledon)pic.twitter.com/ZRLaDS4rxh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

According to an ESPN article, Anisimova was burned out from Tennis and took a break, removing herself from the scene a few years ago. But last year, she worked her way back. Now, the American is close to being on top of the world. She will take on former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in what should be a battle for the ages.

“This doesn't feel real right now,” Anisimova said after ending the two-hour, 36-minute contest with a forehand winner on her fourth match point. “I was absolutely dying out there. I don't know how I pulled it out.”

“To be honest, if you told me I would be in the final of Wimbledon, I would not believe you,” Anisimova said with a laugh. “At least not this soon, because it's been a year turnaround since coming back, and to be in this spot, it's not easy. So many people dream of competing on this incredible court. It's been such a privilege to compete here, and to be in the final is just indescribable, honestly.”