Two former receivers during Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ time with the team, Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson, reunited while attending the 2025 Wimbledon event.

Cobb posted an image on his Instagram Stories of himself with Nelson at Wimbledon. They are both wearing white shirts, and Nelson is sipping a drink with his pinky up.

Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson at Wimbledon together 🥹 (📸 – Cobb's IG)

It is nice to see the former teammates still hanging out. It does not appear they were with their old quarterback, though, as he is gearing up for his first training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Packers' star-studded trio of Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb, and Jordy Nelson

Rodgers, Nelson, and Cobb played seven seasons together while on the Packers. During that stretch, they were one of the NFL's most dominant trios.

Nelson was drafted in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He was brought in during Rodgers' first offseason as the Packers' starting quarterback. Brett Favre had just unretired, and he was traded to the New York Jets.

It took a couple of years for Nelson to get going, but he had his breakout year in 2011, the year Cobb was drafted. Nelson logged over 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns. Rodgers won his first of four MVPs that year.

His 2012 campaign would be riddled with injuries, but Nelson got back on track in 2013. He had over 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns. However, 2014 was his best season in the pros, logging over 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns. He would follow that up by scoring 14 touchdowns the following year.

After a decade with the Packers, Nelson was released. He then signed a contract with the then-Oakland Raiders. In his one season with the team, he caught 63 passes for 739 yards and three scores.

Cobb broke out in 2012 with 954 yards and eight touchdowns. A couple of years later, Cobb caught nearly 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns. That would be his lone 1,000-yard season, but he was still one of Rodgers' most effective targets in the following years.

During the 2019 offseason, Cobb signed with the Dallas Cowboys. He then jumped to the Houston Texans the following offseason before getting traded back to the Packers during the 2021 offseason.

Cobb once again reunited with Rodgers on the New York Jets in 2023. He only caught five passes in 11 games, logging 39 yards on those catches and one touchdown.