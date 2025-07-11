“I didn’t move as well as I had hoped. It’s not bad fortune. It’s just age and wear and tear of the body,” said Novak Djokovic, after his straight-sets loss to Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Wimbledon semifinals. Despite the setback, the 38-year-old Serbian icon made it clear he does not view this as his final appearance at the All England Club, stating, “I plan to return at least one more time.”

Djokovic's comments offered a candid glimpse into the physical toll of an 18-year career at the highest level. he admitted. The seven-time Wimbledon champion was visibly hampered during the 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to the top-seeded Sinner. Two days earlier, Djokovic suffered a “nasty” fall in his quarterfinal match, leading to a skipped practice session and medical treatment on his upper left leg during the semifinal. Although he briefly rallied to go 3-0 up in the third set, Sinner stormed back to take six of the last seven games and seal the win.

“It feels like I’m going into the match with tank half-empty. The reality of my age has hit me hard in the past 18 months. When I’m fit, I can play very good tennis, and I have proven it, but this year has been a real struggle for me physically,” Djokovic said of facing younger stars like Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Friday's result marked his third straight semifinal exit at a Grand Slam this season, after retiring hurt at the Australian Open and falling to Sinner again at Roland-Garros.

Sinner capitalizes on hampered Djokovic to reach maiden Wimbledon Final

Jannik Sinner overwhelmed a not-fully-fit Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday to set up a championship clash with Carlos Alcaraz. The No. 1-ranked Sinner delivered a clinical performance on Centre Court, capitalizing on an off-color Djokovic who was hampered by injury.

While Sinner now advances to his first Wimbledon final against Alcaraz, who is bidding for a third straight title, all eyes remain on Djokovic’s next move. With 24 Grand Slam titles to his name, the greatest male champion in tennis history is not done just yet.

As he left Centre Court to a standing ovation, Djokovic smiled, waved, and gave a thumbs-up – a gesture of gratitude, and perhaps quiet determination.

As for Sinner, his pursuit of a fourth Grand Slam title and a first at Wimbledon continues.