Avatar fans are in for a treat as everyone's favorite hot-headed Prince Zuko is making his debut in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. The banished Prince is now the fourth official character from the Avatar franchise to enter the game. Fans can now recreate the legendary sibling battle between him and Princess Azula. They can even have him and Aang go at it again like the good old days.
Zuko is now available to use through Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2's Season Pass.
Prince Zuko's Gameplay, Outfits, and More
Prince Zuko is mainly known for his top-notch firebending abilities, however, it appears that every little detail about him in the show is coming to the game. From being the Avatar hunter to joining Team Avatar, the banished Prince picked up a few tricks in his quest to restore his honor. In the show, he showed his mastery of the martial arts and swordsmanship. Now part of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, players can utilize all of Zuko's combat skills.
Gameplay
Given the variety of abilities in his moveset, Zuko is a versatile fighter who gives players multiple options to finish their foes. His light attacks are quick and make use of his firebending. The same goes for his charge attacks, but they're slightly slower and use bigger and hotter firebending moves.
What makes Zuko a well-rounded character is his swordsmanship. The Prince previously took on the role of the Blue Spirit and used swords as his weapon. This was so he could hide his identity from the Fire Nation while rescuing Aang. If players click on his Down Special, they can draw his dual sabers and use it to their hearts' content. When players have his swords equipped, Zuko's moveset slightly becomes faster than his base form. To add the cherry on top, his swords are also throwable items giving him a bit more tricks to get out of sticky situations.
In his base form, Zuko normally uses his firebending. But players can also draw out his swords while in his base form. Players simply need to hit the Down Special during a combo of firebending moves, following up with a barrage of piercing attacks.
Zuko also has projectile firebending in his arsenal for players who prefer keeping their distance in fights. When tapping the Special button, the Prince will throw a ring of fire in one direction. Holding the Special button will slow down and shorten the distance of the projectile. Using the slime version of the special attack will have him shooting two rings of fire in opposite directions.
Lastly, there's Zuko's Neutral Special known as the Dancing Dragon Punch. It's a slow move that opponents can dodge easily. However, if players manage to find a way to land this special ability, they can deal some serious damage helping them finish fights quicker.
Outfits
Throughout three seasons in the Avatar: The Last Airbender Nickelodeon series, Zuko went through a plethora of outfit changes. This was due to his fickle-mindedness regarding whether or not he should side with Uncle Iroh or restore his honor.
Now in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, fans can have him wear some of his iconic outfits in the show. They have a selection among the menacing banished Prince outfit, the Blue Spirit outfit, and his Team Avatar signature look.
For more gaming news, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.