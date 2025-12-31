USC football fans had good reason to be optimistic about the program after the Trojans won 11 games during Lincoln Riley's first year at the helm. Their confidence rattled a bit, however, following a fourth-quarter collapse versus Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. Fast forward past a few disappointing seasons, and it seemed like the team showed some life in its second year in the Big Ten Conference, setting up for a potential breakthrough 2026-27 campaign.

Once again, though, a gut-wrenching bowl game loss is overshadowing the progress that USC has made. Riley's squad blew another double-digit fourth-quarter lead and fell in overtime to TCU in the Alamo Bowl, 30-27. The Horned Frogs scored the game-winning touchdown on third-and-20, exploiting a perennially-maligned defense that pitifully could not make a tackle.

Fans are upset, bewildered and enraged following another nationally-televised flop.

Tempers are rising after latest USC football loss

“Teach, practice and play some defense,” @neilgoodside commented on X. “Giving up that TD on 3/20 in OT is embarrassing. Soft. Clearly no emphasis on defense. This team will never contend with the mindset that they could outscore anyone and stop someone when they have to. They can’t stop anyone when it matters.”

“Honestly what’s the excuse this time around?” @PubliusPoli questioned. “I went to every home game and traveled to ND. Spent more than $10k on tixs this year. Why should I be back next year honestly?”

“The staff should be thoroughly embarrassed,” @USC_Nico said. “This is not USC. Embarrassing.” It is important to note that several key players were not active in Tuesday's game, including NFL-bound wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, but TCU was shorthanded itself. Quarterback Ken Seals threw just six passes this season entering the Alamo Bowl.

Third-Team All-Big Ten selection Jayden Maiava completed 18-of-30 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown but tossed two interceptions. Questionable play-calling did not do the Trojans any favors, either. A conservative approach on both sides of the ball enabled the Horned Frogs to erase a 10-point deficit with less than 10 minutes remaining in regulation. The Lincoln Riley era suffers another blow.

Some fans are choosing not to panic, however. Bowl games are a deviation from the norm and do not often characterize the overall campaign. But this version of USC football looked eerily similar to the one that has consistently stumbled in marquee games over the last four years.

How much longer will this trend continue before lasting change is implemented? The wait continues.