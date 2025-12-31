The Athletics and Tyler Soderstrom recently agreed to a seven-year, $86 million contract — the largest guarantee in franchise history. On Tuesday, Soderstrom sat down with Chris Townsend of A's Cast for an interview. A number of topics were discussed, including Soderstrom's visit to Las Vegas to see the new ball park that is currently in development.

“That means a lot,” Soderstrom said in the interview with Townsend, via the Athletics on YouTube. “Getting to tour that site today was, I mean, pretty much the only thing a free agent would need to come and see. I mean, you got the whole Las Vegas strip in the background, the stadium's going to be amazing. It's super special… I think everyone's gonna want to be here.

“So I think the fact that we're building now, we have a great core of players now… Super exciting. We're looking forward to the next steps, coming to Vegas.”

As mentioned, Soderstrom visited Las Vegas and got to see the Athletics' new ball park being built. Townsend also asked Soderstrom about a specific moment from the day, one that saw Soderstrom standing by himself putting his arms up with the city of Las Vegas in the background.

“I don't think I could have ever dreamed of that, just growing up you dream of being a big leaguer,” Soderstrom said. “I don't think I ever could have thought I'd be at a moment like this. I'd probably say I'm pretty proud of myself for sure.

“All the hard work and hours I put in with my Dad and my brother growing up. Just a pretty cool moment for me for sure. Just really want to soak it all in.”

Tyler Soderstrom confident in Athletics' 2026 lineup

Article Continues Below

In addition to the upcoming move to Las Vegas — which is expected to happen in 2028 — Soderstrom also commented on the Athletics' 2026 season outlook. As a position player, he spoke from an offensive perspective.

“I don't love expectations,” Soderstrom admitted when asked about expectations for the team. “I think you should expect us to go out and hit. I mean, we're going to hit. That's a given. We're gonna hit for power. We're gonna drive guys in. Me speaking from the offensive side of it, our lineup is gonna be great.

“We just added (Jeff) McNeil, batting champion. I've actually got to know Jeff a little bit… We've had a couple golf outings. Jeff's a great guy. Super excited to have him in our lineup.”

Soderstrom also gave a shoutout to the entire Athletics' lineup, preaching confidence in the team's offense.

It's clear that the team's commitment to its core of players, additions such as Jeff McNeil, and the upcoming move to Las Vegas all have Tyler Soderstrom excited for his future with the Athletics.

“I love this organization,” Soderstrom added during his interview.